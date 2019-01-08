Flights resume at Heathrow Airport after suspected drone sighting.

DEPARTURES FROM HEATHROW Airport were suspended this afternoon for around an hour after a suspected drone sighting.

Heathrow confirmed that police have been drafted in to deal with the situation but that flights have returned to normal.

The latest incident follows long delays at Gatwick Airport prior to Christmas when suspected drones caused travel chaos for hundreds of thousands of passengers.

A spokesperson for Heathrow said: “We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety. As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause.”