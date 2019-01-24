This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 24 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

People given free beer as temperatures top 49 degrees in Australia

Heat-stressed bats are falling from trees.

By AFP Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 7:28 AM
18 minutes ago 2,999 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4456202
A kangaroo at the National Zoo & Aquarium in Canberra.
Image: Pan Xiangyue/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
A kangaroo at the National Zoo & Aquarium in Canberra.
A kangaroo at the National Zoo & Aquarium in Canberra.
Image: Pan Xiangyue/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

TEMPERATURES IN SOUTHERN Australia topped 49 degrees Celsius today, shattering previous records as sizzling citizens received free beer and heat-stressed bats fell from trees.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported temperatures of 49.1 Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) north of Adelaide, while inside the city temperatures reached 46.6 Celsius, a fraction above a record that had stood since 1939.

Adelaide residents are used to sweltering days during the southern hemisphere summer, but even they struggled with the oppressive temperatures.

More than 13 towns across south Australia have smashed their own heat records, with some of the state forecast to see temperatures of 50 degrees by the end of the day.

The state’s health authorities early today reported that 44 people had received emergency treatment for heat-related illness in the past 24 hours.

“Remember to check on elderly friends, relatives and neighbours, and those who are unwell,” the state emergency services tweeted.

Health authorities were also forced to issue a public warning to avoid contact with hundreds of heat-stressed bats falling from trees in parkland areas.

While thousands of people flocked to the beach to cool off in the surf, hundreds have taken to shopping centres to stay out of the heat.

Free beer 

At the Red Lion Hotel, publicans gave a free beer to each of their patrons while the temperature remained above 45 degrees. Around 100 people lined up for their free drink for over an hour.

At Adelaide Zoo pandas were given popsicles, tortoises got cool water wipedowns and hyenas took a dip.

But the temperatures are also testing municipal services, with SunCity buses forced to cut their services, leaving commuters searching for trams or trains to get home.

Emergency services are on the alert as more than 13 districts are under threat of possible bushfires.

Meanwhile, a total fire ban was issued further south in the island state of Tasmania, where authorities continued to battle blazes.

Parts of southeastern state of Victoria were also sweltering through temperatures above 40 degrees. The soaring temperatures follow a heatwave last week that saw Australian towns among the hottest places on Earth.

As many as one million fish were discovered dead last week along the banks of a major river system in drought-battered eastern Australia, with thousands more found killed some 900km away in the north of New South Wales on Monday.

The government has launched a review into the mass fish kill.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Bikini Climber' dies after falling into ravine in Taiwan
    68,805  49
    2
    		Emiliano Sala search: Footballer presumed dead as rescuers suspend search
    60,709  32
    3
    		'Treating us as if we're stupid?': Minister pressured to answer direct question on border in Morning Ireland interview
    50,420  139
    Fora
    1
    		'It's tough turning away customers - we can’t be all things to all people'
    550  0
    2
    		Hauliers want to run their trucks on greener fuel - but there's hardly anywhere to top up the tank
    238  0
    3
    		VideoDoc is backing a new Irish video-vet service for pets
    55  0
    The42
    1
    		'Eddie went past me just before and said, 'get ready for a few grenades''
    34,423  17
    2
    		'When you mentioned you were going training, people would laugh at you'
    31,461  3
    3
    		Fulham striker Kamara arrested after fight at club's training ground
    25,394  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		"Don't bother telling anyone they're 'too easily offended' if you were outraged over what Azealia Banks said on Instagram"
    9,212  8
    2
    		People are ripping the piss out of these Boohoo 'maternity' models
    9,084  4
    3
    		Matthew Lewis told the public they can keep his wallet if they return just one item inside... it's The Dredge
    5,939  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Retired surgeon groped the &quot;privates&quot; of teenager he had operated on weeks earlier, trial told
    Retired surgeon groped the "privates" of teenager he had operated on weeks earlier, trial told
    Dublin man to go on trial over alleged online harassment of women over seven-year period
    Farmer accused of murdering love rival and hiding naked body in slurry pit
    GARDAí
    Woman (30s) arrested after cannabis worth almost €1m seized in Drogheda
    Woman (30s) arrested after cannabis worth almost €1m seized in Drogheda
    Four people arrested on suspicion of financing terrorist activities released without charge
    Talks on compensation for family of murdered garda break down
    DUBLIN
    Fire services extinguish blaze after bus catches fire on the Navan Road in Dublin
    Fire services extinguish blaze after bus catches fire on the Navan Road in Dublin
    Two statues of Luke Kelly to be unveiled on either side of Liffey to mark 35 years since his death
    Watch the refurbished No 11 Liffey Ferry motor back into action after 35 years
    DERRY
    Cast of Derry Girls to be immortalised with mural in Derry City
    Cast of Derry Girls to be immortalised with mural in Derry City
    Almost two-thirds of people 'fearful of a return to sectarian violence in Ireland after Brexit'
    Security alerts in Derry lifted as police say all three were 'hoaxes'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie