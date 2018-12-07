Here's the impact of Ireland’s economic crisis on housing in graph form

IRELAND’S ECONOMIC CRISIS started in 2008 following rapid growth during the Celtic Tiger years.

Affected by the global financial crash in 2007-2008, the country fell into recession which lead to an increase in unemployment and emigration and did not ease for several years.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has now assembled indicators which have been repeatedly requested prior to Ireland’s economic crises, during the recovery and in the years following the country’s recovery.

These indicators cover a range of subjects and show that imports of sparkling wine peaked in 2008 at €28.9 million but halved following the economic crash to €14.5 million.

In 2009, the number of vehicles licensed fell to almost half that of the 2008 level while emigration peaked in 2012 with 83,000 people leaving the country.

We decided to take a closer look at how Ireland’s economic crisis affected the housing market so, first up, here’s a look at the change in the annual House Price Index between 2006 and 2017:

Source: CSO

As seen in the graph above, house prices increased by 14.9% and 7.5% in 2006 and 2007 respectively.

House prices fell each year from 2008 to 2012, with the largest decline of 19.2% seen in 2009.

That trend reversed in 2013, however, with a small increase of 1.2% in the house price index.

House prices have seen large year-on-year increases since then, with increases of over 7.5% in each year.

Let’s take a look now at Private Sector debt and Outstanding Mortgage Debt between 2003 and 2017:

Source: CSO

As seen above, mortgage debt was 27% of total private sector debt in 2003.

That increased up to the year 2007 with both mortgage debt and private sector debt expanding but mortgage debt expanding at a higher rate.

In 2017, the mortgage debt accounted for 10% of total private sector debt, compared to 32.7% in 2005.

Since 2003, the underlying mortgage debt has increased by €19bn while the total private sector debt has increased by €511bn.

A large proportion of Ireland’s private sector debt relates to the financing of resident, foreign-owned manufacturing and service companies.

Time to take a look Private Sector Flow and Mortgage Transaction Flow 2003-2017:

Source: CSO