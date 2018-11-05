Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar officially opens 42 new social homes at Stormanstown House, Ballymun Road, Dublin 9. Source: Leah Farrell

Leo Varadkar told Theresa May that he’d consider reviewing the backstop

Simon Harris responded to Tony O’Brien’s “frightened little boy” comments

Former Garda press officer Superintendent David Taylor retired today

A teenager suffered knife wounds to the face after an altercation in Dublin

Alcohol ads will be banned from within 200 metres of a school by next year

A drama teacher jailed for raping a 7-year-old girl withdrew his appeal against the severity of his sentence after being warned his sentence could be increased

Ryanair's website and app will be offline for 12 hours from this Wednesday

The FA launched an investigation into an Instagram post featuring a Bobby Sands quote by Ireland international James McClean.

WORLD

Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. Source: Evan Vucci

#SANCTIONS: The US will exempt 8 countries, including China, India and Japan, from oil sanctions on Iran, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

#US MIDTERMS: NBC and Fox News Channel will stop airing President Donald Trump’s campaign advertisement that featured an immigrant convicted of murder, while Rihanna criticised his rallies as “tragic” after her song was used during one.

#COMEBACK: The Spice Girls finally announced their long-awaited reunion tour – but Irish fans will have to travel to the UK if they want to see them.

PARTING SHOT

This video of a baby bear climbing up the side of a slippery snowy mountain to reach his mother at the top went viral today.

A good Monday reminder for us all to keep going.