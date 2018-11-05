This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

US sanctions on Iran, David Taylor retires, and the Spice Girls comeback – your evening news round up.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 5 Nov 2018, 8:38 PM
1 hour ago 4,698 Views 2 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

4761 Leo Varadkar_90557857 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar officially opens 42 new social homes at Stormanstown House, Ballymun Road, Dublin 9. Source: Leah Farrell

  • Leo Varadkar told Theresa May that he’d consider reviewing the backstop
  • Simon Harris responded to Tony O’Brien’s “frightened little boy” comments
  • Former Garda press officer Superintendent David Taylor retired today
  • A teenager suffered knife wounds to the face after an altercation in Dublin
  • Alcohol ads will be banned from within 200 metres of a school by next year
  • A drama teacher jailed for raping a 7-year-old girl withdrew his appeal against the severity of his sentence after being warned his sentence could be increased
  • Ryanair‘s website and app will be offline for 12 hours from this Wednesday
  • The FA launched an investigation  into an Instagram post featuring a Bobby Sands quote by Ireland international James McClean.

WORLD

Election 2018 Trump Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. Source: Evan Vucci

#SANCTIONS: The US will exempt 8 countries, including China, India and Japan, from oil sanctions on Iran, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

#US MIDTERMS: NBC and Fox News Channel will stop airing President Donald Trump’s campaign advertisement that featured an immigrant convicted of murder, while Rihanna criticised his rallies as “tragic” after her song was used during one.

#COMEBACK: The Spice Girls finally announced their long-awaited reunion tour – but Irish fans will have to travel to the UK if they want to see them.

PARTING SHOT

This video of a baby bear climbing up the side of a slippery snowy mountain to reach his mother at the top went viral today.

A good Monday reminder for us all to keep going.

COMMENTS (2)

