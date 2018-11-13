Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Underwear held up in the Dáil by Ruth Coppinger today, when the Solidarity-People Before Profit TD highlighted controversial comments made at a recent rape trial Source: Twitter/@RuthCoppingerTD

A man’s body was found following a house fire in south Dublin.

in south Dublin. The Criminal Assets Bureau raided seven premises in a crackdown on a suspected stolen car gang and money launderers.

The Government is considering pursuing former garda commissioner Martin Callinan for a contribution to damages to be paid to Maurice McCabe.

A report into sex work in six EU member states has found that Ireland’s sex industry is “thriving in every county”.

Construction work on a housing development in Dublin was forced to stop following reports of intimidation and vandalism around the site

INTERNATIONAL

Pat Quinn (left) holds an image of his 19 year old brother, Frank Quinn, with his arm around Geraldine McGrattan, who holds an image of her uncle Father Hugh McMullan, who were both killed during the Ballymurphy massacre. Mr Quinn and Mrs McGrattan gave evidence today at Laganside Court as part of the Ballymurphy inquest. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#CALIFORNIA FIRES The death toll as a result of fires in northern California rose to 42 last night, making it the deadliest wildfire in state history.

#FAKE NEWS CNN sued Donald Trump’s administration, alleging that the White House violated journalist Jim Acosta’s rights by revoking his press credentials.

#A GIRL’S BEST FRIEND An exceptionally rare 19-carat pink diamond went under the hammer in Geneva, where it was expected to fetch over €40m.

PARTING SHOT

The second half of a highly acclaimed documentary about the garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe airs on RTÉ One at 9.35pm tonight.

An average audience of 509,000 watched the first part of the documentary last night, which saw McCabe and his wife Lorraine detail their experiences over the past decade and beyond.

Here’s a snippet from tonight’s broadcast, when McCabe will say that he was “annoyed” at himself for shaking Martin Callinan’s hand at the Disclosures Tribunal: