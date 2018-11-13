Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- UK and EU negotiators finally reached an agreement that will see no hard border on the island of Ireland after Britain’s departure from the bloc in March.
- But leading Brexiteers branded the proposals ‘utterly unacceptable’, with one concerned over the power the deal would give Dublin over Northern Irish affairs.
- Gardaí in Mayo appealed for information after two men in their 20s died in a single-vehicle collision last night.
- Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger held up a lace thong in the Dáil to highlight comments about the underwear of a woman in recent a rape trial.
- A referee who suffered serious facial injuries after being attacked following a match in Westmeath at the weekend said he has forgiven those who attacked him.
- A man’s body was found following a house fire in south Dublin.
The Criminal Assets Bureau raided seven premises in a crackdown on a suspected stolen car gang and money launderers.
- The Government is considering pursuing former garda commissioner Martin Callinan for a contribution to damages to be paid to Maurice McCabe.
- A report into sex work in six EU member states has found that Ireland’s sex industry is “thriving in every county”.
- Construction work on a housing development in Dublin was forced to stop following reports of intimidation and vandalism around the site
INTERNATIONAL
#CALIFORNIA FIRES The death toll as a result of fires in northern California rose to 42 last night, making it the deadliest wildfire in state history.
#FAKE NEWS CNN sued Donald Trump’s administration, alleging that the White House violated journalist Jim Acosta’s rights by revoking his press credentials.
#A GIRL’S BEST FRIEND An exceptionally rare 19-carat pink diamond went under the hammer in Geneva, where it was expected to fetch over €40m.
PARTING SHOT
The second half of a highly acclaimed documentary about the garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe airs on RTÉ One at 9.35pm tonight.
An average audience of 509,000 watched the first part of the documentary last night, which saw McCabe and his wife Lorraine detail their experiences over the past decade and beyond.
Here’s a snippet from tonight’s broadcast, when McCabe will say that he was “annoyed” at himself for shaking Martin Callinan’s hand at the Disclosures Tribunal:Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube
