Here's What Happened Today: Friday

TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today's news.

IRELAND

Arlene Foster criticised Prime Minister Theresa May over a letter about a post-Brexit customs border in the Irish Sea

criticised Prime Minister Theresa May over a letter about a post-Brexit customs border in the Irish Sea A teenage brother and sister have gone missing from Dublin

have gone missing from Dublin Two men were jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage woman while she was slumped over on a couch in a private room in a Dublin nightclub

a teenage woman while she was slumped over on a couch in a private room in a Dublin nightclub James McClean apologised to Stoke City fans for his “caveman” comments, but not those who abused him

apologised to Stoke City fans for his “caveman” comments, but not those who abused him A state-of-the-art prison for Ireland’s most challenging prisoners opened

for Ireland’s most challenging prisoners opened Spot floods appeared across the country in the aftermath of a day of heavy rain.

WORLD

An anonymous group erected Russia-Brexit billboards across London. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#AUSTRALIA: A man has killed one person and injured two others in a rush-hour knife attack in Melbourne.

#RUSSIA PROBE: Protests have been held across the US calling for an investigation into potential co-ordination between Russia and Donald Trump’s election campaign.

#BABIES: Global fertility is rapidly declining according to a new study on health trends.

PARTING SHOT

In February 2017, the assassinated Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia wrote about a company called 17 Black Limited, who she claimed was connected to Maltese politicians.

Reuters and other outlets have been investigating that company, and found that it has links to a company the Maltese government granted permission to build a gas power station worth €450 million. Here’s a very detailed 20-minute read on 17 Black.

