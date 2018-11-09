This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 9 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made the headlines.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 9 Nov 2018, 9:01 PM
35 minutes ago 1,990 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4332718

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

003 Dun Laoghaire weather_90558272 Source: Sam Boal

  • Arlene Foster criticised Prime Minister Theresa May over a letter about a post-Brexit customs border in the Irish Sea
  • A teenage brother and sister have gone missing from Dublin
  • Two men were jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage woman while she was slumped over on a couch in a private room in a Dublin nightclub
  • James McClean apologised to Stoke City fans for his “caveman” comments, but not those who abused him
  • A state-of-the-art prison for Ireland’s most challenging prisoners opened
  • Spot floods appeared across the country in the aftermath of a day of heavy rain.

WORLD

UK and Russia Brexit billboards An anonymous group erected Russia-Brexit billboards across London. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#AUSTRALIA: A man has killed one person and injured two others in a rush-hour knife attack in Melbourne.

#RUSSIA PROBE: Protests have been held across the US calling for an investigation into potential co-ordination between Russia and Donald Trump’s election campaign.

#BABIES: Global fertility is rapidly declining according to a new study on health trends.

PARTING SHOT

In February 2017, the assassinated Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia wrote about a company called 17 Black Limited, who she claimed was connected to Maltese politicians.

Reuters and other outlets have been investigating that company, and found that it has links to a company the Maltese government granted permission to build a gas power station worth €450 million. Here’s a very detailed 20-minute read on 17 Black.

Comments have been closed as one of the stories is related to a case before the courts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Two men jailed for sex assault on sleeping girl in Dublin nightclub
    61,758  0
    2
    		California bar shooter Ian David Long suspected of suffering from PTSD
    48,493  73
    3
    		Melbourne stabbing rampage being treated as terrorist attack
    46,629  90
    Fora
    1
    		Want a UCD Smurfit School MBA? We're teaming up to give one reader a full scholarship
    426  0
    2
    		WeWork won't turn to other Irish cities until it has conquered Dublin
    373  0
    3
    		'We thought it'd blow up into a billion-dollar app overnight. Sometimes you get carried away'
    271  0
    The42
    1
    		'He doesn't need protecting': BOD defends Sexton after England coach's accusations
    31,437  30
    2
    		Celtic stun Bundesliga opponents to keep Europa League hopes alive
    29,339  33
    3
    		All Blacks legend McCaw welcomes prospect of Schmidt return to New Zealand
    20,545  23
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Despite taking the last four years off, British media maintains an unhealthy relationship with Cheryl
    6,019  0
    2
    		Emma Stone has proven once again that she's one of the best chat show guests in Hollywood
    3,663  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    3,376  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    The 5 at 5: Friday
    The 5 at 5: Friday
    Cocaine-snorting gunman jailed for 11 years for plotting to murder a Dublin man
    Two men jailed for sex assault on sleeping girl in Dublin nightclub
    HIGH COURT
    Asylum seeker settles High Court action to get father's name on son's birth cert
    Asylum seeker settles High Court action to get father's name on son's birth cert
    Harris on the defensive after judge criticises doctor recruitment process
    Alleged IRA bomber John Downey granted bail in extradition case
    GARDAí
    Concern for brother and sister who have gone missing in Dublin
    Concern for brother and sister who have gone missing in Dublin
    Appeal to find girl missing from Co Kildare
    Have you seen 19-year-old Maria? She's missing from Tralee since yesterday
    DUBLIN
    Search launched after prisoner escapes from Dublin courthouse
    Search launched after prisoner escapes from Dublin courthouse
    Flooding in parts of the country following day of heavy rain, but downpours to ease later tonight
    Garda brings High Court action to have YouTube video of public order incident taken down

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie