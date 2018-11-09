Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Arlene Foster criticised Prime Minister Theresa May over a letter about a post-Brexit customs border in the Irish Sea
- A teenage brother and sister have gone missing from Dublin
- Two men were jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage woman while she was slumped over on a couch in a private room in a Dublin nightclub
- James McClean apologised to Stoke City fans for his “caveman” comments, but not those who abused him
- A state-of-the-art prison for Ireland’s most challenging prisoners opened
- Spot floods appeared across the country in the aftermath of a day of heavy rain.
WORLD
#AUSTRALIA: A man has killed one person and injured two others in a rush-hour knife attack in Melbourne.
#RUSSIA PROBE: Protests have been held across the US calling for an investigation into potential co-ordination between Russia and Donald Trump’s election campaign.
#BABIES: Global fertility is rapidly declining according to a new study on health trends.
PARTING SHOT
In February 2017, the assassinated Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia wrote about a company called 17 Black Limited, who she claimed was connected to Maltese politicians.
Reuters and other outlets have been investigating that company, and found that it has links to a company the Maltese government granted permission to build a gas power station worth €450 million. Here’s a very detailed 20-minute read on 17 Black.
