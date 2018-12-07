Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

L-R, Poet, Thomas Kinsella, Galway historian, Catherine Corless, American physicist, Michal Lipson. (Back) L-R Dr Patrick Pendergast, Provost of Trinity College and Dr Mary Robinson, Chancellor of Trinity College at the Honorary Doctorate Ceremony. Source: Maxwell Photography

WORLD

Newly elected CDU chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, left, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, during the convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg. Source: Michael Sohn via PA Images

#GERMANY: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, has been elected as the new leader of Merkel’s centre-right party.

#NOMINATE: US President Donald Trump has said he will nominate William Barr, the late President George HW Bush’s attorney general, to serve in the same role.

#BRAZIL: Twelve people, including six hostages, were killed in northeast Brazil after police foiled a gang of armed robbers staging a simultaneous predawn assault on two banks in the town of Milagres, officials said.

PARTING SHOT

Marvel has dropped the latest trailer in the Avengers series, so if you’re not up to date with the Marvel Universe, avoid the trailer below.

