Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND
- A report into the death of an Irish Coast Guard volunteer, Caitríona Lucas, two years ago has raised concerns about safety aspects of the operation.
- A serving garda has gone on trial accused of dangerous driving causing the death of a woman four years ago.
- The Health Minister has announced that the HSE will extend the HPV vaccination to boys next year.
- A Conservative MP’s suggestion that the UK government should use potential food shortages in Ireland as leverage against the backstop has been strongly rebuked by Sinn Féin.
- A Cavan Fianna Fáil councillor has left the party to join former Sinn Féin TD Peader Tóibín’s planned new political party.
- The CEO of Aer Lingus has apologised for the “hurt and upset” caused to airline staff following an article published in a Sunday newspaper.
- A number of Irish women have been impacted by complications from a controversial sterilisation implant that has now been discontinued in Europe.
- A Cavan resident has been convicted of a €90,000 tiger kidnapping four years ago in which a postmistress, her daughter and an Italian student were abducted from their home.
WORLD
#GERMANY: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, has been elected as the new leader of Merkel’s centre-right party.
#NOMINATE: US President Donald Trump has said he will nominate William Barr, the late President George HW Bush’s attorney general, to serve in the same role.
#BRAZIL: Twelve people, including six hostages, were killed in northeast Brazil after police foiled a gang of armed robbers staging a simultaneous predawn assault on two banks in the town of Milagres, officials said.
PARTING SHOT
Marvel has dropped the latest trailer in the Avengers series, so if you’re not up to date with the Marvel Universe, avoid the trailer below.Source: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube
