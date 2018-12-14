This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

The weather, two Leaving Cert students and an anti-abortion graffiti attack made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 14 Dec 2018, 9:00 PM
20 minutes ago 664 Views 1 Comment
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Irish 1918 general election centenary Recreation of a 1918 photo outside Leinster House to mark the centenary of the 1918 general election, Source: PA Wire/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL 

International Meeting - Day One - Cheltenham Racecourse Jockeys take a jump during day one of the International Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse. Source: David Davies

#BORDER CROSSING DEATH: A seven-year-old girl who crossed the US-Mexico border with her father last week died after being taken into the custody of the US Border Patrol.

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May said today that Britain and the EU will hold more talks in the coming days.

#STRASBOURG: An Italian journalist became the fourth person to die after the Strasbourg Christmas market shooting.

PARTING SHOT

A video has emerged of an apparent spat between European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May in which May challenges Junckers’ branding her “nebulous”. 

