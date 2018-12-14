Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Met Éireann has warned of nasty weather this weekend with potentially “severe” rain and winds.
- A man was jailed for two years for stealing over €19,000 from a widow who had let him stay at her home.
- The former president of the Workers’ Party Sean Garland has died at the age of 84.
- A surge in the supply of high-purity cocaine to Europe has meant an increase in violence and drug-related homicides.
- The Jo’Burger restaurant group announced that it has gone into liquidation leading to a number of its locations in Dublin closing down.
- Gardaí have launched an investigation after a Fine Gael TD’s constituency office was daubed in anti-abortion graffiti overnight.
- Two Leaving Certificate students have been expelled from school for videoing a classmate snorting some white powder during class.
- A taxi driver was robbed and had his vehicle stolen during a late night attack in the Drogheda area last night.
INTERNATIONAL
#BORDER CROSSING DEATH: A seven-year-old girl who crossed the US-Mexico border with her father last week died after being taken into the custody of the US Border Patrol.
#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May said today that Britain and the EU will hold more talks in the coming days.
#STRASBOURG: An Italian journalist became the fourth person to die after the Strasbourg Christmas market shooting.
PARTING SHOT
A video has emerged of an apparent spat between European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May in which May challenges Junckers’ branding her “nebulous”.
This doesn't exactly look like an exchange of pleasantries between Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker as the Brexit summit gets underway. #EUCO pic.twitter.com/l0r4NwDj8h— Philip Sime (@PhilipSime) December 14, 2018
