Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Recreation of a 1918 photo outside Leinster House to mark the centenary of the 1918 general election, Source: PA Wire/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

Jockeys take a jump during day one of the International Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse. Source: David Davies

#BORDER CROSSING DEATH: A seven-year-old girl who crossed the US-Mexico border with her father last week died after being taken into the custody of the US Border Patrol.

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May said today that Britain and the EU will hold more talks in the coming days.

#STRASBOURG: An Italian journalist became the fourth person to die after the Strasbourg Christmas market shooting.

PARTING SHOT

A video has emerged of an apparent spat between European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May in which May challenges Junckers’ branding her “nebulous”.