Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said that some legislators in Westminster need a reminder of Irish history.
- International pharmaceutical company Perrigo has been hit with a tax demand from Revenue for €1.6 billion.
- Monaghan County Council has closed a road after a second sinkhole emerged.
- Gardaí in Dublin are investigating a fire at a KBC bank building in Dublin city centre.
- A report has found that the shooting of a Real IRA man during an armed robbery in 1998 was justified.
- Further details of the archaeological discoveries made at Brú na Bóinne near Newgrange this year have been released.
- Two men have been sentenced for their role in the murder of Paul McCauley.
INTERNATIONAL
#GATWICK: Flights have resumed once more at Gatwick Airport in London despite another drone sighting following yesterday’s chaos.
#KARVINA: Thirteen miners have died and 10 injured after a methane explosion at a Czech coal mine.
#LOCKERBIE: Today marks the 30th anniversary of the Lockerbie Air Disaster, in which 270 people were killed.
PARTING SHOT
TV3 political correspondent Gavan Reilly was joined on the piano stool earlier today at the arrivals terminus at Dublin Airport as he played Christmas classic ‘Fairytale of New York’.
Due to popular demand here's @gavreilly's Facebook live performance @DublinAirport earlier as he waited to welcome his pal Colin Scally. Thanks Gavan for a cracking performance. You definitely have at least one few fan ☺️ #DUBChristmas pic.twitter.com/PNSQZLUdx9— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 21, 2018
