Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#GATWICK: Flights have resumed once more at Gatwick Airport in London despite another drone sighting following yesterday’s chaos.

#KARVINA: Thirteen miners have died and 10 injured after a methane explosion at a Czech coal mine.

#LOCKERBIE: Today marks the 30th anniversary of the Lockerbie Air Disaster, in which 270 people were killed.

PARTING SHOT

TV3 political correspondent Gavan Reilly was joined on the piano stool earlier today at the arrivals terminus at Dublin Airport as he played Christmas classic ‘Fairytale of New York’.