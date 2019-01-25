Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Graffiti artists work on a mural of hit TV show Derry Girls on the wall of Badgers Bar on Orchard Street in Derry. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

WORLD

Venezuelan Bolivarian Militia members hold a life-size image of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez. Source: Rodrigo Abd

#THE ART OF THE DEAL: President Donald Trump announced that a deal has been reached to end a partial government shutdown that has been ongoing since December.

#EMILIANO SALA: British investigators are probing the licence held by the pilot of the plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala that went missing this week.

#MUELLER TIME: An adviser to Donald Trump Roger Stone was arrested as part of the Mueller investigation into collusion between the president’s campaign and Russia.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Douliery Olivier/ABACA

What you knew: Roger Stone, a longtime advisor to Donald Trump, was arrested today on charges relating to the Mueller investigation into possible collusion between the president’s election campaign and Russia.

What you didn’t know: Stone launched his career as a campaign aide to former US president Richard Nixon, who resigned in the wake of the infamous Watergate cover-up. Stone is obviously quite taken with him, because he got Nixon’s head tattooed to his back.