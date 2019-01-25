Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Leo Varadkar said soldiers could return to the border if Brexit goes “very wrong”
- Nurses’ union and government talks to avoid a strike collapsed
- A man was arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a hospital
- A 22-week wait for smear test results has been criticised as “totally unacceptable”
- People were asked to report images or footage of a fatal M50 crash
- A garda was arrested in relation to an investigation into alleged criminal offences.
- A married man was jailed for the oral rape and sexual exploitation of a schoolgirl
WORLD
#THE ART OF THE DEAL: President Donald Trump announced that a deal has been reached to end a partial government shutdown that has been ongoing since December.
#EMILIANO SALA: British investigators are probing the licence held by the pilot of the plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala that went missing this week.
#MUELLER TIME: An adviser to Donald Trump Roger Stone was arrested as part of the Mueller investigation into collusion between the president’s campaign and Russia.
PARTING SHOT
What you knew: Roger Stone, a longtime advisor to Donald Trump, was arrested today on charges relating to the Mueller investigation into possible collusion between the president’s election campaign and Russia.
What you didn’t know: Stone launched his career as a campaign aide to former US president Richard Nixon, who resigned in the wake of the infamous Watergate cover-up. Stone is obviously quite taken with him, because he got Nixon’s head tattooed to his back.
