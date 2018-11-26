This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Ireland rugby coach Joe Schmidt, speeding motorists and Ukrainian-Russian tensions – here’s what made the headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 26 Nov 2018, 8:56 PM
49 minutes ago 2,199 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4361206

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

3 Santa at Barreststown_90559391 Katie Mai McGonigle (6) with Lama's Goldie and Tony before meeting Santa Claus at his Grotto in Barretstown Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

  • A Dublin rape trial  has collapsed following “unprecedented media coverage‘ in a national newspaper. 
  • Missing 3-year-old Jake Jordan has been found alive and well after Gardaí issued a child rescue Ireland (CRI) alert yesterday.
  • Joe Schmidt will leave his position as Ireland head coach after the 2019 World Cup.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has met with Orange Order representatives to discuss the needs of Protestant communities
  • Gardaí have logged 100 motorists breaking the speed limit on the first day of an M7 ‘slow down’ operation
  • Singer Dana Rosemary Scanlon Scallon has received a six-figure pay out from the Sunday World following a defamation case settlement
  • The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s annual report was published today.

INTERNATIONAL 

Ukraine Russia Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko Source: MYKOLA LAZARENKO

#BERNARDO BERTOLUCCI: The legendary Italian filmmaker died today aged 77.

#UKRAINE: The country’s President has signed a decree to introduce martial law for 60 days in response to the seizure of three of the country’s ships by Russia.

#BREXIT: The House of Commons will hold a crucial vote on 11 December to approve or reject the Brexit deal agreed with EU leaders.

PARTING SHOT

Staff at NASA celebrate after the $993 million Mars InSight lander successfully touched down on the Red Planet today. 

The InSight probe aims to study the deep interior of Mars, making it the only planet  apart from Earth to be examined in this way.

“Touchdown confirmed,” a mission control operator at NASA said. The vehicle appeared to be in good shape, according to the first communications received from the Martian surface. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Missing 3-year-old recovered safe and well
    94,981  36
    2
    		Pat Kenny emerges victorious in planning battle with developer as council turns down apartment plan
    35,600  35
    3
    		Rape trial collapses due to 'unprecedented media coverage' in national newspaper
    28,636  0
    Fora
    1
    		As Uber Eats arrives in Ireland, Deliveroo threatens defecting restaurants with higher rates
    851  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think a new airport for the midlands is a good idea?
    572  0
    3
    		Backed by Renault, Dublin's iCabbi helps taxi firms fight back against the Uber threat
    282  0
    The42
    1
    		Joe Schmidt to leave Ireland post-World Cup, Andy Farrell to take over
    82,248  107
    2
    		Johnny Sexton crowned World Rugby Player of the Year
    77,023  131
    3
    		'I tend to be a little bit of a workaholic' - Schmidt putting family first
    25,121  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan are moving house because she doesn't get on with Kate Middleton... it's The Dredge
    37,177  2
    2
    		If it's too early to put up the tree, it's definitely too early to be talking about Christmas weight gain
    3,919  2
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
    3,775  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Pat Kenny emerges victorious in planning battle with developer as council turns down apartment plan
    Pat Kenny emerges victorious in planning battle with developer as council turns down apartment plan
    Rape trial collapses due to 'unprecedented media coverage' in national newspaper
    Woman banned for life from owning pets after keeping starved husky in emaciated state in her flat
    HEALTH
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    'Walking into a crisis': 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country
    Manning up to MS: My diagnosis awoke my inner strength
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ log 100 motorists breaking speed limit on first day of M7 'slow down' operation
    Gardaí log 100 motorists breaking speed limit on first day of M7 'slow down' operation
    39 people were killed or injured in incidents involving quad bikes or scramblers in 4 year period
    Concern for woman who has been missing for over two weeks
    DUBLIN
    Rape and sexual assault at house parties increasing, crisis centre says
    Rape and sexual assault at house parties increasing, crisis centre says
    Building on housing site to resume after garda presence increased to deal with threats issued to workers
    Warning of 'systemic difficulties' in courts system as Rape Crisis Centre handles over 13,000 calls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie