Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Vodafone Ireland choir launching this year’s ISPCC Holly Pins campaign. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

Prime Minister Theresa May leaving 10 Downing Street, London ahead of giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: The UK government has published the legal advice it has received on the Brexit withdrawal agreement made with the EU, after sustained pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May.

#DEATH SENTENCE: A military court in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip has sentenced six people, including a woman, to death for “collaborating” with Israel, authorities said.

#POSITIVITY GURU: A Dutch court has rejected motivational speaker Emile Ratelband’s (69) request to be 20 years younger.

PARTING SHOT

Speaking at the opening of the UN climate conference in Poland, David Attenborough issued a dramatic appeal to world leaders to take the threat of global warming seriously.

During its coverage of Attenborough’s speech, the Huffington Post UK referred to the 92-year-old TV presenter as a naturist, rather than a naturalist.

Something the quickly apologised for.

We've deleted an earlier version of this video that incorrectly described Sir David Attenborough as a 'naturist.' We of course meant to describe him as a naturalist. We regret the error. — HuffPost UK (@HuffPostUK) December 3, 2018 Source: HuffPost UK /Twitter

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.