Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The number of people sleeping rough in Dublin has increased to 156, according to the latest official count.
- SIPTU members in Aer Lingus are extremely concerned about reports of CCTV cameras being installed due to the “millions of Euro” worth of missing stock.
- Staff at an English language college in Dublin have held a protest outside the school this evening after they were told that it is going into liquidation.
- The National Bus and Rail Union has criticised Ireland’s transport authority for plans to put a number of Bus Éireann routes out to tender.
- Dublin City Council plans to lodge a fresh application for a public plaza at College Green in Dublin city centre in 2019.
- Over 1.5 million people watched the Late Late Toy Show live on Friday night and across the weekend on catch-up services, according to figures released by RTÉ.
- A former charity director due to be sentenced for stealing over €1 million from a voluntary organisation and from friends and family has been rushed to hospital.
- Kerry farmer Michael Ferris, who drove the prongs of a teleporter into his neighbour after a decades-long row about a noisy bird-scarer, has been jailed for five years at the Central Criminal Court for manslaughter.
WORLD
#BREXIT: The UK government has published the legal advice it has received on the Brexit withdrawal agreement made with the EU, after sustained pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May.
#DEATH SENTENCE: A military court in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip has sentenced six people, including a woman, to death for “collaborating” with Israel, authorities said.
#POSITIVITY GURU: A Dutch court has rejected motivational speaker Emile Ratelband’s (69) request to be 20 years younger.
PARTING SHOT
Speaking at the opening of the UN climate conference in Poland, David Attenborough issued a dramatic appeal to world leaders to take the threat of global warming seriously.
During its coverage of Attenborough’s speech, the Huffington Post UK referred to the 92-year-old TV presenter as a naturist, rather than a naturalist.
Something the quickly apologised for.
Comments have been closed for legal reasons.
COMMENTS