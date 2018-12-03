This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Rise in rough sleepers, Brexit legal advice and an English language college closing had everyone talking today.

By Adam Daly Monday 3 Dec 2018, 9:35 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

2 Vodafone ISPCC Carols_90559931 Vodafone Ireland choir launching this year’s ISPCC Holly Pins campaign. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

G20 summit Prime Minister Theresa May leaving 10 Downing Street, London ahead of giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: The UK government has published the legal advice it has received on the Brexit withdrawal agreement made with the EU, after sustained pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May.

#DEATH SENTENCE: A military court in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip has sentenced six people, including a woman, to death for “collaborating” with Israel, authorities said.

#POSITIVITY GURU: A Dutch court has rejected motivational speaker Emile Ratelband’s (69) request to be 20 years younger. 

PARTING SHOT

Speaking at the opening of the UN climate conference in Poland, David Attenborough issued a dramatic appeal to world leaders to take the threat of global warming seriously.

During its coverage of Attenborough’s speech, the Huffington Post UK referred to the 92-year-old TV presenter as a naturist, rather than a naturalist.

Something the quickly apologised for. 

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

