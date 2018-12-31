This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's what happened today: New Year's Eve

Government spending, a potential US Presidential bid and passport applications all made the headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 31 Dec 2018, 7:45 PM
19 minutes ago 1,207 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4418652

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

DUBLIN 921_90561538 The last sunrise of 2018 over Dublin Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • The government has been criticised for spending almost €88 million a year on rental properties, despite owning a number of vacant properties.
  • Labour Leader Brendan Howlin has said that his party would “actively support” SDLP politicians in Northern Ireland who do not feel comfortable with a potential Fianna Fáil alliance
  • Gardaí are investigating after a teenager was allegedly stabbed at a fast food premises in Limerick.
  • Irish passport applications from people in Britain and Northern Ireland continues to rise
  • Health Minister Simon Harris has paid tribute to Dr Rhona Mahony as she steps down as Master of the National Maternity Hospital.
  • Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 53-year-old Dublin woman. 

INTERNATIONAL

Russia Building Collapse Emergency Situations employees working at the scene of a collapsed apartment building in Magnitogorsk, Russia. Source: Maxim Shmakov/PA Images

#LONDON STABBING: Dozens of people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in London after a man was stabbed in the early hours of this morning.

#LION ATTACK: A Lion has killed a young American woman who had just started working at the facility where it was kept.

#PRESIDENTIAL BID: US Senator Elizabeth Warren has announced she is forming an “exploratory committee” for a possible presidential bid in 2020 against incumbent Donald Trump. 

PARTING SHOT

Finally, fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour on 1 January 2019. Happy New Year from all of us here at TheJournal.ie!

2018 SYDNEY NYE FIREWORKS

