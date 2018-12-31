Here's what happened today: New Year's Eve

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The government has been criticised for spending almost €88 million a year on rental properties, despite owning a number of vacant properties.
- Labour Leader Brendan Howlin has said that his party would “actively support” SDLP politicians in Northern Ireland who do not feel comfortable with a potential Fianna Fáil alliance.
- Gardaí are investigating after a teenager was allegedly stabbed at a fast food premises in Limerick.
- Irish passport applications from people in Britain and Northern Ireland continues to rise.
- Health Minister Simon Harris has paid tribute to Dr Rhona Mahony as she steps down as Master of the National Maternity Hospital.
- Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 53-year-old Dublin woman.
INTERNATIONAL
#LONDON STABBING: Dozens of people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in London after a man was stabbed in the early hours of this morning.
#LION ATTACK: A Lion has killed a young American woman who had just started working at the facility where it was kept.
#PRESIDENTIAL BID: US Senator Elizabeth Warren has announced she is forming an “exploratory committee” for a possible presidential bid in 2020 against incumbent Donald Trump.
PARTING SHOT
Finally, fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour on 1 January 2019. Happy New Year from all of us here at TheJournal.ie!
