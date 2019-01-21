Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The ceremonial commemoration of 100 year since the first Dáil, to honour those who founded it. Source: MAXWELLS DUBLIN

A fifth man has been arrested in connection with the Derry car bomb attack

attack A retired surgeon groped the genitals of a 14-year-old patient with whom he played chess in hospital, a jury heard

groped the genitals of a 14-year-old patient with whom he played chess in hospital, a jury heard A camogie player was charged with assaulting two women at a pub in Cork city

was charged with assaulting two women at a pub in Cork city All ten victims of the Carrickmines halting site fire died of carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard

died of carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow snow-ice warning valid from tonight at 11pm.

issued a Status Yellow snow-ice warning valid from tonight at 11pm. Uachtarán na hÉireann, TDs and Senators reflected on 100 years of the Dáil.

WORLD

A super blood wolf moon over the peace statue on Brighton seafront during a lunar eclipse. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#PLAN B: Theresa May has ruled out a second Brexit referendum in her Plan-B speech, as well as announced that £65 fees for EU citizens to remain in the UK are to be scrapped (Irish citizens were never a part of this).

#CRIMEA: Fourteen people were killed and five are missing off Russia-annexed Crimea in the Black Sea after a fire engulfed gas tankers sailing under the flag of Tanzania.

#AUSTRALIA: Six people were charged after authorities uncovered a multi-million-dollar crime syndicate stealing baby formula and vitamins from major retailers.

PARTING SHOT

The iconic actor Clint Eastwood stars in this film about an elderly drug mule that transports cocaine for a Mexican cartel.

This is the latest film for Eastwood, who’s 88-year-old. After having his name attached to such greats as Dirty Harry (famous for the “Do I feel lucky? Well, do ya, punk?” line) and the Fistful of Dollars trilogy, as well as his career as a director for the Changeling, you’d wonder how much longer we’ll get to see this acting legend on screen.

Enjoy his talents while you can.