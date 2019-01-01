This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: New Year's Day

A Nasa achievement, a number of terrorist-related incidents, and newborns made the first headlines of 2019.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 7:41 PM
52 minutes ago 3,526 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4419557

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

howth 317_90561595 People taking a walk along the Howth Cliff Walk in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal

  • Two men were taken to hospital with injuries after a shooting incident in Dublin
  • A teenage girl was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Co Cork yesterday
  • A security firm at Dublin Airport fired a man after he failed to bring a lost flight attendant through US pre-clearance area when escorting her to departures.
  • Gardaí arrested 8,753 drivers on suspicion of intoxicated driving in 2018.
  • The referendum on divorce may be delayed, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
  • The number of road deaths dropped by 4% last year, the lowest number of fatalities on the roads since records began.

WORLD

New Year's Eve - Hamburg Fireworks explode over the backdrop of the Port of Hamburg. Source: DPA/PA Images

#VICTORIA STATION: British police are treating a multiple stabbing at a Manchester railway station on New Year’s Eve as a “terrorist-related incident”.

#BOTTROP: A man was arrested in Germany after ploughing his car into a crowd of people in what appears to have been an intentional attack directed at foreigners.

#INCREDIBLE: Russian rescuers pulled a baby boy alive from the ruins of an apartment block that collapsed in a gas explosion which killed at least eight people.

#ULTIMA THULE: Nasa achieved a historic flyby of the farthest, and quite possibly the oldest, cosmic body ever explored by humankind.

PARTING SHOT

download (1) Source: Central Bank

This January marks 100 years since the meeting of the first Dáil. And to mark a century of sovereignty, the Central Bank has made a million special commemorative €2 coins that will go into circulation this year.

The 1918 General Election saw over 70 Irish representatives elected to Westminster. Many were in prison when they were elected, including Éamon De Valera, who was elected under the Sinn Féin banner.

