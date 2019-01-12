Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A senior Kinahan figure was arrested in the United Kingdom as part of an investigation into the supply of drugs and guns to Ireland.
- ‘Yellow Vest’ protesters staged a series of demonstrations across the country.
- A man appeared in court in connection with events surrounding an eviction in Strokestown in Co Roscommon last month.
- Gardaí appealed for witnesses following an alleged assault in Temple Bar in Dublin earlier this week.
- Sinn Féin celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first Dáil Éireann.
- It emerged that those involved in the adoption scandal face a six-month wait for counselling.
- Peadar Tóibín revealed he is in talks with six Oireachtas members about joining his new party – but says he hasn’t decided on a name yet.
INTERNATIONAL
#PARIS Three people were killed and dozens of others injured following a gas explosion at a bakery in the French capital.
#UNITED KINGDOM A pro-Brexit activist was arrested in relation to an incident that saw MP Anna Soubry called a “fascist” and a “Nazi” outside the UK parliament this week.
#USA Utah police revealed that a teenager crashed into another car after driving blindfolded as she attempted to complete the so-called “Bird Box Challenge”.
#SPACEX It emerged that Elon Musk’s space company plans to lay off 10% of its more than 6,000 employees.
PARTING SHOT
If you’re the kind of person who likes using sarcastic humour, you might be familiar with the feeling when your quips don’t quite land with certain audiences.
While you might blame your delivery, a new poll by British company YouGov has suggested that the problem could be more to do with what part of the world your audience is from.
According to YouGov, Americans in particular find that sarcasm from this part of the world gets lost in translation – and vice versa.
They asked Americans if they’d be able to tell if someone from Britain was calling them an idiot, among other phrases, through the use of sarcasm.
Here are some of the results:
Comments have been closed as court proceedings are ongoing in one of the above stories.
