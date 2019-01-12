This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 8:00 PM
31 minutes ago 1,784 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4437339

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Image from iOS (4) 'Yellow vest' protesters stage a protest outside Dublin Port this afternoon Source: Cormac Fitzgerald

INTERNATIONAL

France: Explosion at Paris Bakery kills at least 4 Flames are seen after an explosion of a bakery on the corner of the streets Saint-Cecile and Rue de Trevise in central Paris Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#PARIS Three people were killed and dozens of others injured following a gas explosion at a bakery in the French capital.

#UNITED KINGDOM A pro-Brexit activist was arrested in relation to an incident that saw MP Anna Soubry called a “fascist” and a “Nazi” outside the UK parliament this week.

#USA Utah police revealed that a teenager crashed into another car after driving blindfolded as she attempted to complete the so-called “Bird Box Challenge”.

#SPACEX It emerged that Elon Musk’s space company plans to lay off 10% of its more than 6,000 employees.

PARTING SHOT

If you’re the kind of person who likes using sarcastic humour, you might be familiar with the feeling when your quips don’t quite land with certain audiences.

While you might blame your delivery, a new poll by British company YouGov has suggested that the problem could be more to do with what part of the world your audience is from.

According to YouGov, Americans in particular find that sarcasm from this part of the world gets lost in translation – and vice versa.

They asked Americans if they’d be able to tell if someone from Britain was calling them an idiot, among other phrases, through the use of sarcasm.

Here are some of the results:

Comments have been closed as court proceedings are ongoing in one of the above stories.

