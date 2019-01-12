Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

'Yellow vest' protesters stage a protest outside Dublin Port this afternoon Source: Cormac Fitzgerald

INTERNATIONAL

Flames are seen after an explosion of a bakery on the corner of the streets Saint-Cecile and Rue de Trevise in central Paris Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#PARIS Three people were killed and dozens of others injured following a gas explosion at a bakery in the French capital.

#UNITED KINGDOM A pro-Brexit activist was arrested in relation to an incident that saw MP Anna Soubry called a “fascist” and a “Nazi” outside the UK parliament this week.



#USA Utah police revealed that a teenager crashed into another car after driving blindfolded as she attempted to complete the so-called “Bird Box Challenge”.

#SPACEX It emerged that Elon Musk’s space company plans to lay off 10% of its more than 6,000 employees.

PARTING SHOT

If you’re the kind of person who likes using sarcastic humour, you might be familiar with the feeling when your quips don’t quite land with certain audiences.

While you might blame your delivery, a new poll by British company YouGov has suggested that the problem could be more to do with what part of the world your audience is from.

According to YouGov, Americans in particular find that sarcasm from this part of the world gets lost in translation – and vice versa.

They asked Americans if they’d be able to tell if someone from Britain was calling them an idiot, among other phrases, through the use of sarcasm.

Here are some of the results:

Half of Americans wouldn’t be able to tell that a Briton is calling them an idiot, finds our new study on British subtext



What does "with the greatest respect" mean?



"I think you are an idiot": 🇬🇧 68% / 🇺🇸 40%

"I am listening to you": 🇬🇧 24% / 🇺🇸 49%https://t.co/9EZXEJjUtM pic.twitter.com/Us8OsMPgc3 — YouGov (@YouGov) January 11, 2019 Source: YouGov /Twitter

