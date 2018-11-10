Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gussie Shanahan, who went missing 18 years ago, has been laid to rest in Limerick.
- Two men arrested yesterday by gardaí investigating the murder of David Boland have been released without charge.
- Residents and housing activists in the South Dublin suburb of Sandyford are staging a 24-hour protest today at a site owned by a Nama debtor that is to be sold.
- Gardaí in Drogheda are investigating five separate incidents, including two petrol bomb attacks, in a six hour period between Thursday night and Friday morning.
- The Irish Prison Service has defended the luxuries at its new violence reduction unit.
- There are fears about the impact that Brexit could have one of Ireland’s most well-known exports.
- Concern has been raised over a proposed referendum to override judges’ discretion in the awarding of compensation claims.
- Gardaí in Cork have arrested two men after they seized drugs worth around €180,000.
WORLD
#CALIFORNIA: Nine people have died following fires in California.
#KHASHOGGI: Turkey has said it shared recordings related to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Saudi Arabia, Britain and the US.
#DONALD VS DONALD: European Union Chief Donald Tusk has accused US President Donald Trump of being averse to a “strong and united” Europe.
PARTING SHOT
A red leather wheelchair that Stephen Hawking used from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s, driving himself using a joystick, has sold for £296,750 at auction.
The money raised from selling the wheelchair will be donated to the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Stephen Hawking Foundation.
