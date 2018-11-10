Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Activists from Dundrum housing action group drill a not for sale sign across the for sale sign at a site listed for housing development in sandyford this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal via Rollingnews

WORLD

A firefighter battles wildfire in Malibu, California Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#CALIFORNIA: Nine people have died following fires in California.

#KHASHOGGI: Turkey has said it shared recordings related to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Saudi Arabia, Britain and the US.

#DONALD VS DONALD: European Union Chief Donald Tusk has accused US President Donald Trump of being averse to a “strong and united” Europe.

PARTING SHOT

A red leather wheelchair that Stephen Hawking used from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s, driving himself using a joystick, has sold for £296,750 at auction.

The money raised from selling the wheelchair will be donated to the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Stephen Hawking Foundation.

A staff member of auctioneer Christie's shows Stephen Hawking's wheelchair. Source: PA images