Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ciara Malone during a housing demonstration in Dublin today. Source: Sam Boal

Thousands of people marched through Dublin City Centre today to highlight Ireland’s housing crisis .

. The funeral of 47-year-old Stephen Marron – who died following a two-car collision on Main Street in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan on Tuesday night – has taken place.

– who died following a two-car collision on Main Street in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan on Tuesday night – has taken place. A man was refused access to Ireland after he had his phone checked by immigration officials who found that he was planning on taking part in a sham marriage.

Fare changes on public transport kicked in today across Dublin Bus, Luas and Irish Rail.

on public transport kicked in today across Dublin Bus, Luas and Irish Rail. Minister for finance Paschal Donohue has said that he is to seek “greater clarification” from the insurance industry, after being asked if he had any plans to make “ suicide clauses ” in life assurance policies illegal.

” in life assurance policies illegal. World AIDS Day was marked today on what is the 30th anniversary of the campaign to raise awareness of HIV .

was marked today on what is the 30th anniversary of the campaign to raise awareness of HIV . Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist in his 40s was injured during a collision.

INTERNATIONAL

A car burns near the Champs-Elysees, Paris. Source: AP/PA Images

#PARIS: At least 224 people have been arrested and 80 injured in Paris during protests against the French government’s controversial fuel tax.

#RIP: Tributes have been paid to former US President George H.W. Bush who died age 94 last night.

#BREXIT: Another member of Theresa May’s government has resigned over what he has called the Prime Minister’s “naive” Brexit plan.

PARTING SHOT

Here’s the letter that late US President George H.W. Bush left in the Oval Office for his successor Bill Clinton after leaving the presidency in 1993.

Source: Jon Davidson/Twitter