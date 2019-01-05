This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 5 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

A shooting in California, continuing controversy over Princess Latifa and a big fish made the headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 5 Jan 2019, 7:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,406 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4424959

IRELAND

Dog Protest. Fingal Dog Owners Group protest newly adopted dog 'off-leash' bye-law. Source: RollingNews.ie

  • A man is due in court over the death of young mother-of-two who died after suffering suspected knife wounds in a vicious attack at her home in Co Donegal.
  • A wife of Dubai’s ruler has said that she alone invited former President Mary Robinson to Dubai to offer advice on the ongoing saga of Princess Latifa Al Maktoum.
  • A report into the controversial help-to-buy scheme has found that it did not play a major role in increasing house prices but its future remains uncertain
  • The Revenue Commissioners is warning the public about a phone call scam after a number of individuals received calls from a person claiming to be from Revenue. 
  • There have been no convictions secured against sex buyers in Ireland  in the past year despite new legislation being implemented in March 2017. 
  • A Derry woman in the middle of trying to obtain Irish citizenship for her US husband has said that she fears Brexit will significantly delay their case.
  • A Garda whistleblower who submitted a protected disclosure three years ago is still waiting for her case to be dealt with. 

INTERNATIONAL 

CHINA-SHANXI-RURAL LIFE-POVERTY ALLEVIATION-CHOIR (CN) Villagers practice Yangge folk dance in Hunyuan County, China. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#CALIFORNIA SHOOTING: Police in California have said that three people have died and four people have been injured in a shooting at a bowling alley. 

#LONDON STABBING: A man has been arrested in connection with a murder on board a London-bound train after a day-long manhunt.

#YELLOW VESTS: In Paris, “Yellow Vest” protesters took to the streets once again following recent violent anti-government protests. 

PARTING SHOT

Japan Tuna Auction Source: PA Images

Self-styled “Tuna King” Kiyoshi Kimura paid a record €2.7 million for a giant tuna this morning at Tokyo’s new fish market.

The world-famous Tsukiji moved location last October and is famed for its pre-dawn daily auctions of tuna. Bidding stopped at a whopping 333.6 million yen for the enormous endangered 278-kilogramme fish.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one of the above stories. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Five teenage girls die and one man injured after fire breaks out in Polish escape room
    62,836  11
    2
    		Man due in court in connection with death of woman in Donegal
    55,099  32
    3
    		120,000 people may incorrectly pay 51% emergency tax this month, accountants warn
    48,410  56
    Fora
    1
    		We asked entrepreneurs for the best advice they ever received. Here's what they said
    461  0
    2
    		Here are the main issues Ireland's lawmakers will encounter in 2019
    60  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    52,816  19
    2
    		As it happened: Man United vs Reading, FA Cup third round
    34,344  15
    3
    		New kids on the block! Returning James Horan names first Mayo team for FBD League opener against Leitrim
    32,582  20
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here are 12 of the grimmest properties on the Dublin rental market this January
    3,110  1
    2
    		A quick reminder of which Kardashians have which kids, ahead of Kim's fourth baby
    2,959  0
    3
    		5 ways to get a handle on your financial situation in the aftermath of that festive frenzy
    2,758  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    If there is a Brexit deal - what trade agreements can UK businesses expect?
    DUP: 'It is becoming clearer by the day that no one is ever going to build a border'
    HSE
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    HIV diagnoses reached a record high last year in Ireland
    HSE warning over 'my options' unplanned pregnancy websites with anti-abortion message
    HEALTH
    New tool identifies which patients with COPD are at risk of death or serious complications
    New tool identifies which patients with COPD are at risk of death or serious complications
    Guide suggests not enough evidence that screen time is harmful to children's health
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    GARDAí
    Man due in court in connection with death of woman in Donegal
    Man due in court in connection with death of woman in Donegal
    938 drivers arrested on suspicion of driving under influence of drink or drugs since start of December
    Death of woman being investigated by gardaí in Co Donegal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie