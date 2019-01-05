Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND

Fingal Dog Owners Group protest newly adopted dog 'off-leash' bye-law. Source: RollingNews.ie

A man is due in court over the death of young mother-of-two who died after suffering suspected knife wounds in a vicious attack at her home in Co Donegal.

who died after suffering suspected knife wounds in a vicious attack at her home in Co Donegal. A wife of Dubai’s ruler has said that she alone invited former President Mary Robinson to Dubai to offer advice on the ongoing saga of Princess Latifa Al Maktoum.

Al Maktoum. A report into the controversial help-to-buy scheme has found that it did not play a major role in increasing house prices but its future remains uncertain.

has found that it did not play a major role in increasing house prices but its future remains uncertain. The Revenue Commissioners is warning the public about a phone call scam after a number of individuals received calls from a person claiming to be from Revenue.

after a number of individuals received calls from a person claiming to be from Revenue. There have been no convictions secured against sex buyers in Ireland in the past year despite new legislation being implemented in March 2017.

secured against sex buyers in Ireland in the past year despite new legislation being implemented in March 2017. A Derry woman in the middle of trying to obtain Irish citizenship for her US husband has said that she fears Brexit will significantly delay their case.

will significantly delay their case. A Garda whistleblower who submitted a protected disclosure three years ago is still waiting for her case to be dealt with.

INTERNATIONAL

Villagers practice Yangge folk dance in Hunyuan County, China. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#CALIFORNIA SHOOTING: Police in California have said that three people have died and four people have been injured in a shooting at a bowling alley.

#LONDON STABBING: A man has been arrested in connection with a murder on board a London-bound train after a day-long manhunt.

#YELLOW VESTS: In Paris, “Yellow Vest” protesters took to the streets once again following recent violent anti-government protests.

PARTING SHOT

Source: PA Images

Self-styled “Tuna King” Kiyoshi Kimura paid a record €2.7 million for a giant tuna this morning at Tokyo’s new fish market.

The world-famous Tsukiji moved location last October and is famed for its pre-dawn daily auctions of tuna. Bidding stopped at a whopping 333.6 million yen for the enormous endangered 278-kilogramme fish.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one of the above stories.