Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND
- A man is due in court over the death of young mother-of-two who died after suffering suspected knife wounds in a vicious attack at her home in Co Donegal.
- A wife of Dubai’s ruler has said that she alone invited former President Mary Robinson to Dubai to offer advice on the ongoing saga of Princess Latifa Al Maktoum.
- A report into the controversial help-to-buy scheme has found that it did not play a major role in increasing house prices but its future remains uncertain.
- The Revenue Commissioners is warning the public about a phone call scam after a number of individuals received calls from a person claiming to be from Revenue.
- There have been no convictions secured against sex buyers in Ireland in the past year despite new legislation being implemented in March 2017.
- A Derry woman in the middle of trying to obtain Irish citizenship for her US husband has said that she fears Brexit will significantly delay their case.
- A Garda whistleblower who submitted a protected disclosure three years ago is still waiting for her case to be dealt with.
INTERNATIONAL
#CALIFORNIA SHOOTING: Police in California have said that three people have died and four people have been injured in a shooting at a bowling alley.
#LONDON STABBING: A man has been arrested in connection with a murder on board a London-bound train after a day-long manhunt.
#YELLOW VESTS: In Paris, “Yellow Vest” protesters took to the streets once again following recent violent anti-government protests.
PARTING SHOT
Self-styled “Tuna King” Kiyoshi Kimura paid a record €2.7 million for a giant tuna this morning at Tokyo’s new fish market.
The world-famous Tsukiji moved location last October and is famed for its pre-dawn daily auctions of tuna. Bidding stopped at a whopping 333.6 million yen for the enormous endangered 278-kilogramme fish.
