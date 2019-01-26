Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Actors dressed as soldiers at a mock checkpoint constructed during an anti-Brexit rally at the Irish border near Carrickcarnan, Co Louth. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

WORLD

Nearly 300 people are missing after a dam collapsed at a mine in southeast Brazil. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#DAM DISASTER: Eleven people have been confirmed dead and nearly 300 missing after a dam collapsed at a mine in southeast Brazil.

#VENEZUELA: The European Union says it “will take further actions” if new elections are not called in Venezuela in the coming days.

#SORRY: Britain’s Telegraph newspaper has apologised and paid damages to US First Lady Melania Trump after publishing an article it says contains many false statements.

PARTING SHOT

Earlier today, the news broke that French composer Michel Legrand had died aged 86.

During his career, which spanned more than half a century, he won three Academy Awards and five Grammys.

He won his first Oscar in 1969 for the song The Windmills of Your Mind from the film The Thomas Crown Affair.