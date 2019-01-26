Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Hundreds of people gathered this afternoon at the Dundalk-Newry border to protest against the prospect of any type of border in the outcome of a hard Brexit.
- Support for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael has fallen while Independents and Solidarity-People Before Profit have made slight gains according to a new opinion poll.
- Gardaí in Ballina have appealed for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Jake Bagnell from Carrowmore Lacken, Co Mayo.
- Health Minister Simon Harris has been lobbied by a pharmaceutical company and the pharmacy union in recent months, as plans for the promised rollout of free contraception for all women remain unclear.
- The Social Protection Minister has been urged to change rules so a cohort of visually impaired people is deemed eligible for the free travel pass.
- Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has called on the Irish government to convene a forum to begin planning for Irish unity.
- Gardaí investigating the discovery of human remains on a beach in Co Donegal have now confirmed they are that of Jean McGahey.
- Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for a number of counties as the country prepares for a spell of unsettled conditions.
WORLD
#DAM DISASTER: Eleven people have been confirmed dead and nearly 300 missing after a dam collapsed at a mine in southeast Brazil.
#VENEZUELA: The European Union says it “will take further actions” if new elections are not called in Venezuela in the coming days.
#SORRY: Britain’s Telegraph newspaper has apologised and paid damages to US First Lady Melania Trump after publishing an article it says contains many false statements.
PARTING SHOT
Earlier today, the news broke that French composer Michel Legrand had died aged 86.
During his career, which spanned more than half a century, he won three Academy Awards and five Grammys.
He won his first Oscar in 1969 for the song The Windmills of Your Mind from the film The Thomas Crown Affair.Source: MkochaT/YouTube
COMMENTS