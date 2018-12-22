This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

A shooting in west Dublin, KBC bank and a fatal road crash in Meath – here’s what made the headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 22 Dec 2018, 8:04 PM
53 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4412081

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

4414 Yellow Vest_90561198 Yellow vest protesters march in Dublin earlier today Source: Rollingnews.ie

  • A man was critically injured in a shooting in Blanchardstown, west Dublin.
  • A man in his 20s was killed in a road crash in Co Meath.

INTERNATIONAL

Belgium: Yellow Vests Demonstration In Brussels Gilet Jaune) demonstrate in Brussels, Belgium earlier today. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#GATWICK: Two people were arrested in connection with the “criminal use of drones” at Gatwick Airport in London this week.

#BREXIT: Former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne believes a second Brexit referendum or general election is likely in 2019.

#SUDAN: 22 people have been reportedly killed in Sudan this week during protests over the rising price of bread.

PARTING SHOT

Port Talbot street art The artwork is Banksy's first piece in Wales. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Earlier this week, enigmatic street artist Banksy claimed responsibility for a piece at the back of a car garage in Port Talbot in Wales.

The work, in the shadow of the town’s dominant steelworks, shows a child seemingly playing in the snow, standing by a sled with his tongue out, tasting the falling snowflakes.

But around the corner of the garage, it shows smoke rising from a burning fire, and the snowflakes are actually falling ash.

And it’s causing such a stir that the town’s local authority has had to call in traffic wardens to police those who want to see it.

