Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND
- A man was critically injured in a shooting in Blanchardstown, west Dublin.
- ‘Yellow vest’ protesters demonstrated at the headquarters of KBC bank in Dublin, while gardaí also probed criminal damage at two more branches in the capital.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said video from an eviction in Roscommon last week did not give the “full understanding” of events.
- The Minister for Education is suing Western Building Systems over the forced closure of four school buildings over structural concerns earlier this year.
- A man in his 20s was killed in a road crash in Co Meath.
- Simon Coveney announced that the government will give a further €2 million in funding towards Palestinian refugees.
- A man was shot in both knees at a house in Derry.
- The Defence Forces made a device safe at a recycling plant in Co Clare.
INTERNATIONAL
#GATWICK: Two people were arrested in connection with the “criminal use of drones” at Gatwick Airport in London this week.
#BREXIT: Former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne believes a second Brexit referendum or general election is likely in 2019.
#SUDAN: 22 people have been reportedly killed in Sudan this week during protests over the rising price of bread.
PARTING SHOT
Earlier this week, enigmatic street artist Banksy claimed responsibility for a piece at the back of a car garage in Port Talbot in Wales.
The work, in the shadow of the town’s dominant steelworks, shows a child seemingly playing in the snow, standing by a sled with his tongue out, tasting the falling snowflakes.
But around the corner of the garage, it shows smoke rising from a burning fire, and the snowflakes are actually falling ash.
And it’s causing such a stir that the town’s local authority has had to call in traffic wardens to police those who want to see it.
