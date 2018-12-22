Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Yellow vest protesters march in Dublin earlier today Source: Rollingnews.ie

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Blanchardstown, west Dublin.

‘Yellow vest’ protesters demonstrated at the headquarters of KBC bank in Dublin, while gardaí also probed criminal damage at two more branches in the capital.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said video from an eviction in Roscommon last week did not give the “full understanding” of events.

The Minister for Education is suing Western Building Systems over the forced closure of four school buildings over structural concerns earlier this year.

A man in his 20s was killed in a road crash in Co Meath.

Simon Coveney announced that the government will give a further €2 million in funding towards Palestinian refugees.

A man was shot in both knees at a house in Derry.

The Defence Forces made a device safe at a recycling plant in Co Clare.

INTERNATIONAL

Gilet Jaune) demonstrate in Brussels, Belgium earlier today. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#GATWICK: Two people were arrested in connection with the “criminal use of drones” at Gatwick Airport in London this week.

#BREXIT: Former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne believes a second Brexit referendum or general election is likely in 2019.

#SUDAN: 22 people have been reportedly killed in Sudan this week during protests over the rising price of bread.

PARTING SHOT

The artwork is Banksy's first piece in Wales. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Earlier this week, enigmatic street artist Banksy claimed responsibility for a piece at the back of a car garage in Port Talbot in Wales.

The work, in the shadow of the town’s dominant steelworks, shows a child seemingly playing in the snow, standing by a sled with his tongue out, tasting the falling snowflakes.

But around the corner of the garage, it shows smoke rising from a burning fire, and the snowflakes are actually falling ash.

And it’s causing such a stir that the town’s local authority has had to call in traffic wardens to police those who want to see it.