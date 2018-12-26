This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: St Stephen's Day

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 8:21 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

470 Brown Thomas Winter Sale_90561310 Members of the public queue outside Brown in Dublin for its post-Christmas sale Source: Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Italy Mount Etna Debris in front of a heavily damaged church in Sicily, Italy, following an earthquake triggered by Italy's Mount Etna. Source: AP/PA Images

#ITALY: Four people were injured after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit the area around Europe’s most active volcano, Mount Etna.

#FRANCE: Two people were arrested after they sparked panic by holding imitation ‘airsoft’ guns at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport. 

#WHALING: Japan announced its withdrawal from the International Whaling Commission and said it will resume commercial whaling next year.

PARTING SHOT

European news network Euronews has produced thousands of articles this year, covering breaking and feature news stories from around the world.

Today, the company published its favourite stories from the past 12 months, including a controversial interview with former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, a WhatsApp interview with a Syrian migrant in Lesbos, and an in-depth look at Italian scepticism towards vaccines.

You can read the 14 stories the network has chosen to round up its year here.

