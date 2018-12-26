Here's What Happened Today: St Stephen's Day

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the public queue outside Brown in Dublin for its post-Christmas sale Source: Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Debris in front of a heavily damaged church in Sicily, Italy, following an earthquake triggered by Italy's Mount Etna. Source: AP/PA Images

#ITALY: Four people were injured after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit the area around Europe’s most active volcano, Mount Etna.

#FRANCE: Two people were arrested after they sparked panic by holding imitation ‘airsoft’ guns at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport.

#WHALING: Japan announced its withdrawal from the International Whaling Commission and said it will resume commercial whaling next year.



PARTING SHOT

Euronews has produced thousands of news and feature articles in 2018, from on-the-ground reportage to data stories and 360-degree videos to hard-hitting interviews with key European leaders.



Here are our favourites from the last 12 months.https://t.co/vod2xK8O1y — euronews (@euronews) December 26, 2018 Source: euronews /Twitter

European news network Euronews has produced thousands of articles this year, covering breaking and feature news stories from around the world.

Today, the company published its favourite stories from the past 12 months, including a controversial interview with former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, a WhatsApp interview with a Syrian migrant in Lesbos, and an in-depth look at Italian scepticism towards vaccines.

You can read the 14 stories the network has chosen to round up its year here.