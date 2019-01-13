Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Two hillwalkers were killed in separate falls in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down this afternoon.
- A senior associate of the Kinahan crime gang was charged with firearms offences in the UK.
- A man his 70s was killed after the vehicle he was driving struck a ditch in Co Cork.
- Around 100 people attended a rally in support of refugees outside a Leitrim hotel which was damaged by fire this week.
- Hundreds of fans of the late Dolores O’Riordan attended a mass to remember The Cranberries singer ahead of the first anniversary of her death.
- It emerged that a suspected drink-driver evaded arrest because the garda driving a patrol car in the vicinity could not use the siren or drive at high speeds.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT Theresa May warned MPs that failing to back her Brexit deal would be a “catastrophic and unforgivable breach of trust in our democracy”.
#EXTREME WEATHER Five people were killed in avalanche-related incidents in France and Austria.
#FUGITIVE A former Italian communist militant sought by authorities for four murders in the 1970s was caught in Bolivia.
#BORDER WALL Top Republicans warned Donald Trump against declaring a national emergency to secure funds for a wall along the US border with Mexico.
PARTING SHOT
Today, The Sunday Business Post revealed that the Department of Finance will spend €160,000 to have its official history written for its 100th anniversary in 1922.
But the Department has come under fire for the move because it’s not exactly looking for a comprehensive history.
The book will only cover the period between 1958 and 1999, so it’s expected to miss out on things like the property bubble and subsequent economic collapse.
The full story can be read here.
Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the above stories.
COMMENTS