Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 13 January, 2019
Advertisement
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 7:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,372 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4438227

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Stay With Me show A sculpture comprised of 796 babies made by 796 Flemish mothers, during a preview of the Stay with Me Show, inspired by the Tuam mother and baby home scandal in Dublin. Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

Winter weather Jan 13th 2019 The Houses of Parliament and Westminster Bridge in London at sunset. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

#BREXIT Theresa May warned MPs that failing to back her Brexit deal would be a “catastrophic and unforgivable breach of trust in our democracy”.

#EXTREME WEATHER Five people were killed in avalanche-related incidents in France and Austria.

#FUGITIVE A former Italian communist militant sought by authorities for four murders in the 1970s was caught in Bolivia.

#BORDER WALL Top Republicans warned Donald Trump against declaring a national emergency to secure funds for a wall along the US border with Mexico.

PARTING SHOT

Today, The Sunday Business Post revealed that the Department of Finance will spend €160,000 to have its official history written for its 100th anniversary in 1922.

But the Department has come under fire for the move because it’s not exactly looking for a comprehensive history.

The book will only cover the period between 1958 and 1999, so it’s expected to miss out on things like the property bubble and subsequent economic collapse.

The full story can be read here.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the above stories.

