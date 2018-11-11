Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Michael D Higgins has been sworn in for a second term as President of Ireland in a ceremony this evening at Dublin Castle.
- Gardaí in Co Louth have evacuated the Dublin Road area of Drogheda after a suspicious device was found near a parked car.
- Commemorations marking the end of World War I have taken place across Ireland and around the world.
- Strikes by archaeologists at building sites across the country are to continue as the Unite trade union pushes for an improvement in pay.
- Concern has been raised that staff shortages at An Bord Pleanála are causing ”serious blockages in planning”.
- A man in his 50s has died after he was hit by a car while out walking in Galway yesterday evening.
- The office of the Ombudsman has received 84 formal complaints from residents living Direct Provision so far this year.
WORLD
#WARSAW: Poland’s independence day march was overshadowed by far-right demonstrations.
#WILDFIRES: The death toll in California has risen to 25 as high winds and tinder-dry conditions hamper rescue efforts.
#AUSTRALIA: A woman has been arrested after a “complex” investigation into a strawberry scare where needles were found stuck into the fruit in a crisis that sparked nationwide panic.
PARTING SHOT
Archaeologists have discovered seven Pharaonic Age tombs in Egypt containing dozens of cat mummies along with wooden statues depicting other animals and birds.
Check out some of the feline finds here.
COMMENTS