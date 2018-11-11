This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Sunday 11 Nov 2018, 8:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

President 462_90558353 Michael D Higgins and Sabina Higgins at Dublin Castle for the Inauguration of President. Source: Sam Boal via Rollingnews

WORLD

Armistice day 2018 A beach drawing of war poet Wilfred Owen during the Pages of the Sea commemorative event at Folkestone. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#WARSAW: Poland’s independence day march was overshadowed by far-right demonstrations.

#WILDFIRES: The death toll in California has risen to 25 as high winds and tinder-dry conditions hamper rescue efforts. 

#AUSTRALIA: A woman has been arrested after a “complex” investigation into a strawberry scare where needles were found stuck into the fruit in a crisis that sparked nationwide panic.

PARTING SHOT

Archaeologists have discovered seven Pharaonic Age tombs in Egypt containing dozens of cat mummies along with wooden statues depicting other animals and birds.

Check out some of the feline finds here.

Egypt Antiquities An archaeologists works on a statue inside a tomb, at an ancient necropolis near Egypt's famed pyramids in Saqqara. Source: AP/PA Images

