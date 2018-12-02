Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

JJ Doyle (5) & Christian Doyle (4) at Winter Lights Dublin City. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Over 40 GPs have walked out of an EGM of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) in Malahide this afternoon over the issue of conscientious objection to abortion services .

. Workers at two Tesco stores have voted to strike across three dates in the run-up to Christmas.

across three dates in the run-up to Christmas. Over 60% of people want College Green in Dublin city centre to be pedestrianised and turned into a public plaza, according to a recent poll.

in Dublin city centre to be pedestrianised and turned into a public plaza, according to a recent poll. Ireland has drawn to face Switzerland and Denmark in the Euro 2020 qualifiers .

. Gardaí in Dublin have arrested three men after seizing drugs worth up to €90,000 and a sum of cash from a property in north Dublin.

and a sum of cash from a property in north Dublin. Christmas FM has said that it will not play the song ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ after a decision was taken last year to remove the Christmas classic from its playlist.

has said that it will not play the song ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ after a decision was taken last year to remove the Christmas classic from its playlist. A Dublin woman who is facing eviction from her rented apartment weeks before Christmas says she will become homeless because she can’t find anywhere else to live.

from her rented apartment weeks before Christmas says she will become homeless because she can’t find anywhere else to live. Food delivery service Deliveroo has warned restaurants that it will increase their commission rates unless they stop using newly-launched rival Uber Eats.

INTERNATIONAL

A man rides his bicycle past graffiti in Paris. Source: AP/PA Images

#PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron held a crisis meeting today after anti-government protests left 133 people injured and a trail of destruction in Paris yesterday.

#NETANYAHU: Israeli police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara for bribery and other offences.

#CLIMATE ACTION: Two weeks of crucial talks on curbing climate change kicked-off today in Poland.

PARTING SHOT

US President Donald Trump has left his Argentinian counterpart – President Mauricio Macri - awkwardly standing on stage alone at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. The President was supposed to pose with fellow-world leaders for a “family photo” – via BBC News.