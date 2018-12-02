Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Over 40 GPs have walked out of an EGM of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) in Malahide this afternoon over the issue of conscientious objection to abortion services.
- Workers at two Tesco stores have voted to strike across three dates in the run-up to Christmas.
- Over 60% of people want College Green in Dublin city centre to be pedestrianised and turned into a public plaza, according to a recent poll.
- Ireland has drawn to face Switzerland and Denmark in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.
- Gardaí in Dublin have arrested three men after seizing drugs worth up to €90,000 and a sum of cash from a property in north Dublin.
- Christmas FM has said that it will not play the song ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ after a decision was taken last year to remove the Christmas classic from its playlist.
- A Dublin woman who is facing eviction from her rented apartment weeks before Christmas says she will become homeless because she can’t find anywhere else to live.
- Food delivery service Deliveroo has warned restaurants that it will increase their commission rates unless they stop using newly-launched rival Uber Eats.
INTERNATIONAL
#PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron held a crisis meeting today after anti-government protests left 133 people injured and a trail of destruction in Paris yesterday.
#NETANYAHU: Israeli police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara for bribery and other offences.
#CLIMATE ACTION: Two weeks of crucial talks on curbing climate change kicked-off today in Poland.
PARTING SHOT
US President Donald Trump has left his Argentinian counterpart – President Mauricio Macri - awkwardly standing on stage alone at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. The President was supposed to pose with fellow-world leaders for a “family photo” – via BBC News.Source: BBC News/YouTube
