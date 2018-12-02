This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 2 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Tesco stikes, Euro 2020 and a GP walkout made the headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 8:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,192 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4372002

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Winter Lights Dublin City JJ Doyle (5) & Christian Doyle (4) at Winter Lights Dublin City. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

  • Over 40 GPs have walked out of an EGM of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) in Malahide this afternoon over the issue of conscientious objection to abortion services
  • Workers at two Tesco stores have voted to strike across three dates in the run-up to Christmas.
  • Over 60% of people want College Green in Dublin city centre to be pedestrianised and turned into a public plaza, according to a recent poll. 
  • Ireland has drawn to face Switzerland and Denmark in the Euro 2020 qualifiers
  • Gardaí in Dublin have arrested three men after seizing drugs worth up to €90,000 and a sum of cash from a property in north Dublin.
  • Christmas FM has said that it will not play the song ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ after a decision was taken last year to remove the Christmas classic from its playlist. 
  • A Dublin woman who is facing eviction from her rented apartment weeks before Christmas says she will become homeless because she can’t find anywhere else to live.
  • Food delivery service Deliveroo has warned restaurants that it will increase their commission rates unless they stop using newly-launched rival Uber Eats.

INTERNATIONAL 

France Protests A man rides his bicycle past graffiti in Paris. Source: AP/PA Images

#PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron held a crisis meeting today after anti-government protests left 133 people injured and a trail of destruction in Paris yesterday.

#NETANYAHU: Israeli police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara for bribery and other offences.

#CLIMATE ACTION: Two weeks of crucial talks on curbing climate change kicked-off today in Poland. 

PARTING SHOT

US President Donald Trump has left his Argentinian counterpart – President Mauricio Macri - awkwardly standing on stage alone at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. The President was supposed to pose with fellow-world leaders for a “family photo” – via BBC News. 

Source: BBC News/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Christmas FM won't be playing 'Baby It's Cold Outside' this year
    53,627  131
    2
    		Frank McDonald: 'I wanted to paint a picture of Ireland in the 50s and 60s - it was a different country'
    39,883  29
    3
    		Deli worker who told bosses they'd stocked 'cake infested with worms' loses WRC claim
    36,167  0
    Fora
    1
    		There's a lack of new hotel rooms in regional cities. Here's why investors aren't biting
    253  0
    2
    		The secret to running a smash hit Christmas ad campaign - in six steps
    40  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland drawn to face Switzerland and Denmark in Euro 2020 qualifiers
    51,112  112
    2
    		Ross Byrne stars as Leinster romp to victory at Rodney Parade
    35,571  135
    3
    		As it happened: Leinster SHC final, Ulster SFC final - Sunday club GAA match tracker
    34,917  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's all the Christmas movie screenings you can cosy up with this month
    3,282  2
    2
    		Which Irish Celeb Chef Are You?
    3,103  8
    3
    		What's in my makeup bag? Nichola Graham
    1,312  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    Everything you need to know about the new US work visas for Irish people
    Everything you need to know about the new US work visas for Irish people
    Donald Trump plans meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2019
    'We have lost a great American': Michael D Higgins, former US presidents pay tributes to George H.W. Bush
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ seize â¬90,000 worth of drugs, cash and stun gun in north Dublin
    Gardaí seize €90,000 worth of drugs, cash and stun gun in north Dublin
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 26-year-old woman
    Man (39) dies from injuries after being struck by lorry in Tipperary on Tuesday
    DUBLIN
    I laughed when Ireland were paired with Netherlands and Germany - McCarthy
    I laughed when Ireland were paired with Netherlands and Germany - McCarthy
    'I don't want to spend Christmas in a hotel': Family facing homelessness over inability to find new home
    Everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2020 draw in Dublin
    FRANCE
    'Wish for dialogue': France considers state of emergency over anti-government protests
    'Wish for dialogue': France considers state of emergency over anti-government protests
    At least 224 people arrested and 80 injured in 'yellow vest' protests in Paris
    Explainer: Who are France's 'yellow vest' protesters and what are they looking for?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie