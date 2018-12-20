Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The new Irish Ferries vessel W.B.Yeats arrives into Dublin Port. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

A ranger watches a seal pup on the Farne Islands. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#WEINSTEIN: A US judge had ruled that the sexual assault case against producer Harvey Weinstein can go ahead.

#GATWICK: Flight in and out of London’s Gatwick airport have been suspended following reports of drones flying over the airfield.

#BREXIT: A senior Tory Minister has said that a second Brexit referendum could be a ‘plausible’ way forward.

PARTING SHOT

Fans of Christmas classic Home Alone will be pleased to see actor Macaulay Culkin reprise his role as Kevin McCallister - if only briefly – in this advertisement for Google.

#heygoogle Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult? Me neither. But just in case you’re curious you should totally watch this #ad pic.twitter.com/uO9qMPrUT3 — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 19, 2018

Comments are closed for legal reasons in one or more of the above stories.