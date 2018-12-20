Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- President Michael D Higgins has signed the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill into law, making abortion services legal in Ireland.
- The government has said there are no contingency plans for a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.
- Gardaí have arrested a man after he produced what appeared to be an imitation firearm and a suspect device at the Family Courts in Dublin this morning.
- The number of homeless families increased by 20 to 1,728 last month, the latest figures show.
- A doctor who stabbed her three-year old autistic son to death in their south Dublin home has been found not guilty of his murder.
- And finally, the weather: Met Éireann has said that a combination of scattered showers and dry conditions will feature for the rest of the week.
INTERNATIONAL
#WEINSTEIN: A US judge had ruled that the sexual assault case against producer Harvey Weinstein can go ahead.
#GATWICK: Flight in and out of London’s Gatwick airport have been suspended following reports of drones flying over the airfield.
#BREXIT: A senior Tory Minister has said that a second Brexit referendum could be a ‘plausible’ way forward.
PARTING SHOT
Fans of Christmas classic Home Alone will be pleased to see actor Macaulay Culkin reprise his role as Kevin McCallister - if only briefly – in this advertisement for Google.
#heygoogle Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult? Me neither. But just in case you’re curious you should totally watch this #ad pic.twitter.com/uO9qMPrUT3— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 19, 2018
Comments are closed for legal reasons in one or more of the above stories.
COMMENTS (1)