Here's what happened today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- More than 400 drivers were caught speeding on Irish roads on St. Stephen’s Day, according to An Garda Síochána.
- Over 3,500 people were refused entry to Ireland at passport control in the last year.
- Forty-seven adults and 58 children have today officially moved to Ireland from Syria.
- Four ‘vulnerable’ cheetah cubs have been born at Fota Wildlife Park in Co. Cork.
- A man in his 80s has died following a fire on Christmas Eve morning that broke out at a hospital on Dublin’s southside.
- More than 50% of people think Ireland should introduce France’s winter eviction ban.
- Tributes have been paid to the Dublin actor Jer O’Leary, following the announcement of his death.
INTERNATIONAL
#ICELAND: Three British tourists have been killed and four seriously injured after an SUV plunged off a high bridge in Iceland.
#SYDNEY: A building in Sydney, Australia has been evacuated for a second time after it moved ‘one to two millimeters’.
#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has acknowledged he had security concerns about visiting Iraq.
PARTING SHOT
Finally, here’s Colin O’Brady, an American adventurer who has become the first person to complete a solo trek across Antarctica without assistance of any kind.
View this post on Instagram
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” - Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
