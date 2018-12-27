This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 27 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's what happened today: Thursday

Speeding drivers, a moving building in Sydney and the death of an actor made the headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 9:00 PM
34 minutes ago 1,323 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4415151

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

071 Pro Cathedral Unwanted gifts_90561399 Staff at the Pro-Cathedral in Dublin sorting through unwanted Christmas gifts. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL 

INDONESIA-BANTEN-VOLCANO ANAK KRAKATAU-ACTIVITY Rescue workers watch volcano Anak Krakatau from Anyer beach in Indonesia. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#ICELAND: Three British tourists have been killed and four seriously injured after an SUV plunged off a high bridge in Iceland. 

#SYDNEY: A building in Sydney, Australia has been evacuated for a second time after it moved ‘one to two millimeters’. 

#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has acknowledged he had security concerns about visiting Iraq.

PARTING SHOT

Finally, here’s Colin O’Brady, an American adventurer who has become the first person to complete a solo trek across Antarctica without assistance of any kind.

View this post on Instagram

Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” - Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible

A post shared by Colin O'Brady (@colinobrady) on

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year
    57,976  32
    2
    		'Pessimistic' alerts and Dublin bias among complaints sent to Met Éireann in 2018
    54,568  39
    3
    		More than 50% of people think we should introduce France's winter eviction ban
    52,000  88
    Fora
    1
    		Savills is struggling to let part of this Dublin office and says co-working hubs are the reason why
    2,338  0
    2
    		Online courses can be a maze for post-grads. Cork's Doctoralnet wants to fix that
    180  0
    The42
    1
    		'Nothing fazes him' - Ireland's 16-year-old striker who has the world at his feet
    45,654  17
    2
    		'Being in a team with guys like Shearer and Owen is something I definitely appreciate more now'
    26,453  12
    3
    		'I thought I had friends in Madrid’s dressing room and I was wrong'
    23,201  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Jamie Dornan's take on the Fifty Shades' fanbase proved my personal experience of it
    5,946  3
    2
    		Who Sang It? P!nk or Rihanna?
    5,836  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    4,895  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Gardaí in public appeal to trace 16-year-old missing from her Cavan home since yesterday
    Gardaí in public appeal to trace 16-year-old missing from her Cavan home since yesterday
    Man in his 80s dies from injuries sustained in Christmas Eve hospital fire
    More than 400 drivers caught speeding on St Stephen's Day
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
    Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
    Poll: Have you ever been to Coppers?
    Poll: How much did you spend on Christmas presents this year?
    CHRISTMAS
    Over 600,000 tune in as Mrs Brown's Boys tops RTÉ Christmas ratings for eighth year in a row
    Over 600,000 tune in as Mrs Brown's Boys tops RTÉ Christmas ratings for eighth year in a row
    14 gems from the sales that are worth a post-Christmas splurge
    Why asking for the gift receipt shouldn't be considered rude
    LIVERPOOL
    At the halfway point of the Premier League season, is it Liverpool's title to lose?
    At the halfway point of the Premier League season, is it Liverpool's title to lose?
    'I disliked the way that Klopp has treated me but I understand his situation'
    Klopp plays it cool as Liverpool set 16-year best record

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie