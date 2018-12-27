Here's what happened today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Staff at the Pro-Cathedral in Dublin sorting through unwanted Christmas gifts. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Rescue workers watch volcano Anak Krakatau from Anyer beach in Indonesia. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#ICELAND: Three British tourists have been killed and four seriously injured after an SUV plunged off a high bridge in Iceland.

#SYDNEY: A building in Sydney, Australia has been evacuated for a second time after it moved ‘one to two millimeters’.

#TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has acknowledged he had security concerns about visiting Iraq.

PARTING SHOT

Finally, here’s Colin O’Brady, an American adventurer who has become the first person to complete a solo trek across Antarctica without assistance of any kind.