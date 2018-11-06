Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

ActionAid Ireland are calling all young people aged 14 to 17 in Ireland to speak up on gender equality and enter the ActionAid Speech Writing Competition 2019 Source: Photocall Ireland

WORLD

Kristen Leach votes with her six-month-old daughter, Nora, on election day in Atlanta Source: David Goldman via PA Images

#MACRON: Six people linked o French extreme right movements were detained today on suspicions they were preparing a “violent” plot against President Emmanuel Macron.

#GRENFELL: Six men have been arrested after ‘vile’ video shows Grenfell Tower effigy being burned at a bonfire.

#MIDTERMS: Polls are now open across the US as Americans vote in critical midterm elections that mark the first major voter test of Donald Trump’s controversial presidency.

PARTING SHOT

The New York Times has created a “calm place” to help US voters relax as they head to the polls today.

But you don’t need to vote in the midterm elections to enjoy it, particularly the part with the dog…