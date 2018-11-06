Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Paul Wells Snr (50) will be sentenced to life in prison for murdering Kenneth O’Brien and dismembering his body with a chainsaw.
- Gardaí have issued an appeal for information about a Lithuanian woman who’s been missing since May, after upgrading their investigation to a murder inquiry.
- Fine Gael MEP Brian Hayes has announced he will leave politics next year to become CEO of Banking and Payments Federation Ireland.
- Simon Harris has said the word ‘abortion’ is not mentioned in the Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Bill due to legal advice.
- Gardaí are investigating after a man in his 40s was found dead on the streets of Dublin this morning.
- A woman in her 70s has died following a collision with a truck in Dundalk, Co Louth.
- Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty has said that Illness Benefit Payments are back to normal levels after weeks of disruption.
- Magdalene Laundry survivors blocked from receiving compensation because they were officially placed in “adjoining” facilities will be given pay-outs under new legislation.
WORLD
#MACRON: Six people linked o French extreme right movements were detained today on suspicions they were preparing a “violent” plot against President Emmanuel Macron.
#GRENFELL: Six men have been arrested after ‘vile’ video shows Grenfell Tower effigy being burned at a bonfire.
#MIDTERMS: Polls are now open across the US as Americans vote in critical midterm elections that mark the first major voter test of Donald Trump’s controversial presidency.
PARTING SHOT
The New York Times has created a “calm place” to help US voters relax as they head to the polls today.
But you don’t need to vote in the midterm elections to enjoy it, particularly the part with the dog…
COMMENTS