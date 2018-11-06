This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 6 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

US midterm elections, ‘Rough sleeper’ found dead on Dublin street, Fine Gael MEP to leave politics for banking – your evening news round up.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 9:08 PM
1 hour ago 2,929 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4326580

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

ActionAid Speech Writing Competition ActionAid Ireland are calling all young people aged 14 to 17 in Ireland to speak up on gender equality and enter the ActionAid Speech Writing Competition 2019 Source: Photocall Ireland

WORLD

Election 2018 Georgia Kristen Leach votes with her six-month-old daughter, Nora, on election day in Atlanta Source: David Goldman via PA Images

#MACRON: Six people linked o French extreme right movements were detained today on suspicions they were preparing a “violent” plot against President Emmanuel Macron. 

#GRENFELL: Six men have been arrested after ‘vile’ video shows Grenfell Tower effigy being burned at a bonfire.

#MIDTERMS: Polls are now open across the US as Americans vote in critical midterm elections that mark the first major voter test of Donald Trump’s controversial presidency.

PARTING SHOT

The New York Times has created a “calm place” to help US voters relax as they head to the polls today.

But you don’t need to vote in the midterm elections to enjoy it, particularly the part with the dog…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Train in Australia travels for 92 kilometres with no driver before being derailed
    45,807  26
    2
    		'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    40,244  48
    3
    		Laois man who won €57k on Winning Streak to use money on medical care for ill daughter
    29,310  19
    Fora
    1
    		Penneys' owner will keep shunning online shopping so it can drive social media 'mania'
    9,706  0
    2
    		Heineken warned that new alcohol laws will make Ireland ‘less attractive’ for foreign investment
    669  0
    3
    		Google's latest Dublin docklands property play includes space for 700 extra staff
    244  0
    The42
    1
    		Nigerian-eligible Southampton teenager among four new call-ups in Ireland squad
    33,687  45
    2
    		Aidan O'Brien's Cliffs of Moher suffers fatal injury at the Melbourne Cup
    31,034  47
    3
    		As it happened: Red Star Belgrade vs Liverpool, Champions League
    29,258  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Victoria Beckham posted a surprising statement in response to the Spice Girls reunion...it's The Dredge
    11,587  3
    2
    		Everything you need to know about 'slow dating', the latest dating app trend
    5,241  0
    3
    		Confused about what's going on with Rebel Wilson? Here's an explainer on the car crash apologies
    5,140  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'The worst part of it all was being told our son was a torso in a suitcase'
    'The worst part of it all was being told our son was a torso in a suitcase'
    Friend convicted of murdering Kenneth O'Brien and dismembering his body with a chainsaw
    Horse trader jailed for 9 years for rape of teenage girl who worked for him
    GARDAí
    Alleged IRA bomber told gardaÃ­ he believed 'DUP and not the DPP' decided to charge him over 1972 bombing
    Alleged IRA bomber told gardaí he believed 'DUP and not the DPP' decided to charge him over 1972 bombing
    Gardaí issue urgent appeal for info as house searched in Giedre Raguckaite murder probe
    'Nobody would try this if there was a garda station': Three businesses hit in morning raids in Stepaside
    DUBLIN
    'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    All-Ireland champions Dublin and Meath to face off in fundraiser for injured Liverpool fan
    Big switch! Ex-Mayo ladies football boss named new Dublin camogie manager
    COURT
    US mail bomb suspect appears in New York court
    US mail bomb suspect appears in New York court
    Teenager 'removed from classroom and questioned by police' over abortion pills
    Jury begins deliberating in trial of murder accused who allegedly 'chopped' friend up with chainsaw

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie