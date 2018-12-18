This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 18 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

No-deal Brexit preparations, a Dáil row about the Roscommon evictions, and Garda reform – here’s what had people talking.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 8:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,458 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4403765

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

dublin scenes 05_90560778 People walk down O'Connell Street. Source: Sam Boal

  • One of the teenagers charged with murdering Anastasia Kriegel will be allowed to spend Christmas Day with his grandparents.
  • Leo Varadkar told Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty that “it doesn’t take very long for your balaclava to slip” in a row over the Roscommon eviction.
  • It’s unlikely that Irish Ferries will have a Rosslare-France ferry service next year
  • The Policing Authority and Garda Síochána Inspectorate are to be replaced
  • An inquest heard that 24-year-old student Jastine Valdez died of asphyxia.
  • Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation voted to go on strike
  • Tomorrow is your last chance to send letters and parcels by Standard Post so they’ll arrive in time for Christmas.

WORLD

Banksy's Dream Boat sculpture Banksy's 'Dream Boat' sculpture is on display in the Help Refugees shop in London, where visitors can enter a competition to win the sculpture. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: The British Cabinet is to increase its preparations for a no-deal Brexit, including deploying more troops, and stockpiling medicines.

#TRUMP FOUNDATION: US President Donald Trump has agreed to shut down his personal charity, which has been accused of engaging in “persistently illegal conduct”.

#THIS ONE ISN’T OUR FAULT: Saturn is losing its rings at the “worst-case scenario” rate, a new study found.

PARTING SHOT 

santa letter Source: Beverly Heritage Center

Four letters written to Santa over 100 years ago that were found behind a fireplace in a heritage museum in West Virginia have gone on display.

The letters, found a few weeks ago, “are believed to have accidentally fallen between the chimney wall and the fireplace mantelpiece where they remained for 106 years,” according to the Beverly Heritage Center.

The author of one of the letters, written on Christmas Day in 1912, was eight-year-old Page Woodward.

She asked Santa to bring gifts for her parents, her brother, and her three sisters, including a hat for Papa and many things for her brother: “For Reginald a air rifle, a Boy Scout book, a sweater and two magazines, Country Gentleman and Farm Journal.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Should the Dáil bar be closed down?
    65,371  105
    2
    		Garda investigation launched after body discovered in burning car
    64,294  18
    3
    		'It doesn't take very long for your balaclava to slip': Ructions in Dáil as Taoiseach and Doherty discuss Roscommon eviction
    49,497  225
    Fora
    1
    		How Dundalk's Nova Leah plans to help wipe out hospital cyber bugs
    130  0
    2
    		These are the frequent-flyer brigade's top tips for surviving life on the road
    92  0
    The42
    1
    		Jose Mourinho sacked as Manchester United manager
    75,149  166
    2
    		7 candidates who could become Man United's next permanent manager
    40,254  87
    3
    		'Rotten to the core' - Galway GAA under fire as damning financial mismanagement outlined
    35,028  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Finally, Idris Elba's brilliantly summed up why some people have an issue with #MeToo
    5,782  8
    2
    		Charlie and Ellie's blowout was the only mildly interesting thing about last night's Love Island reunion
    5,282  0
    3
    		Khloe Kardashian called out a fan for claiming Chicago isn't Kim's biological daughter... it's The Dredge
    4,737  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son hears from her neighbours
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son hears from her neighbours
    Garda convicted of careless driving causing death of elderly woman
    'It was either him or me': Murder accused tells court victim came at him with a knife
    GARDAí
    Garda Commissioner: My officers would not stand by and watch violence at an eviction
    Garda Commissioner: My officers would not stand by and watch violence at an eviction
    Garda reform: Policing Authority and Garda Síochána Inspectorate to be replaced
    Gardaí seize €500,000 worth of counterfeit Toyota parts following search in Monaghan
    DUBLIN
    Father of boy (6) killed after being struck by van says the family forgive the driver
    Father of boy (6) killed after being struck by van says the family forgive the driver
    Gardaí release Evofit of suspect in alleged sexual assault in Dublin city
    Nurses in Dublin hospital may be told not to turn up over busy New Year period due to visa issues
    COURT
    N7 workers who were treated &quot;appallingly&quot; by employers awarded more than â¬1m
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m
    Couple who named their son after Hitler sentenced to prison for membership of banned right-wing group
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son (3) hears from garda who arrived at scene

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie