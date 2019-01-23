Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sean Cassidy as Charlie Chaplin arrives at the Light House Cinema on Tiggles the horse, led by DIFF Festival director Grainne Humphreys. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that some CervicalCheck tests have been delayed by up to six months and have expired, meaning women will have to be retested

Irish farmers could be given licences to grow cannabis for medicinal use

Over 500 pieces of feedback were sent about RTÉ’s Prime Time programme about transgender issues

Officials were questioned over high costs for the new children’s hospital

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed gave unclear responses as to whether there would be a border in Ireland if there was a no deal Brexit

Fianna Fáil’s Niall Collins said any concerns about the Israeli embassy in Ireland shutting down over the Occupied Territories Bill is an “overreaction”.

WORLD

A training session at Feshiebridge ahead of the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain's 36th Aviemore Sled Dog Rally. Source: Andrew Milligan

#ENGLISH CHANNEL: Police called off search efforts for a plane carrying Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala, who is presumed dead after debris was found.

#DAVOS: Bono told the world’s business elite that capitalism is not immoral, but it is a wild beast that needs to be tamed.

PARTING SHOT

Today is the 30th anniversary of Salvador Dali’s death. The famous Catalan surrealist best known for his bizarre and striking images – as well as his eccentric lifestyle.

So on that note, here he is taking his anteater for a walk to the subway in Paris, 1969.