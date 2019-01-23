Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that some CervicalCheck tests have been delayed by up to six months and have expired, meaning women will have to be retested
- Irish farmers could be given licences to grow cannabis for medicinal use
- Over 500 pieces of feedback were sent about RTÉ’s Prime Time programme about transgender issues
- Officials were questioned over high costs for the new children’s hospital
- Agriculture Minister Michael Creed gave unclear responses as to whether there would be a border in Ireland if there was a no deal Brexit
- Fianna Fáil’s Niall Collins said any concerns about the Israeli embassy in Ireland shutting down over the Occupied Territories Bill is an “overreaction”.
WORLD
#ENGLISH CHANNEL: Police called off search efforts for a plane carrying Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala, who is presumed dead after debris was found.
#DAVOS: Bono told the world’s business elite that capitalism is not immoral, but it is a wild beast that needs to be tamed.
PARTING SHOT
Today is the 30th anniversary of Salvador Dali’s death. The famous Catalan surrealist best known for his bizarre and striking images – as well as his eccentric lifestyle.
So on that note, here he is taking his anteater for a walk to the subway in Paris, 1969.
COMMENTS