Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Irish border rumours rumble on, the CervicalCheck results backlog, and possible cannabis licenses for farmers.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

22 Dub Film Festival_90562834 Sean Cassidy as Charlie Chaplin arrives at the Light House Cinema on Tiggles the horse, led by DIFF Festival director Grainne Humphreys. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that some CervicalCheck tests have been delayed by up to six months and have expired, meaning women will have to be retested
  • Irish farmers could be given licences to grow cannabis for medicinal use
  • Over 500 pieces of feedback were sent about RTÉ’s Prime Time programme about transgender issues
  • Officials were questioned over high costs for the new children’s hospital
  • Agriculture Minister Michael Creed gave unclear responses as to whether there would be a border in Ireland if there was a no deal Brexit
  • Fianna Fáil’s Niall Collins said any concerns about the Israeli embassy in Ireland shutting down over the Occupied Territories Bill is an “overreaction”.

WORLD

Aviemore Sled Dog Rally 2019 A training session at Feshiebridge ahead of the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain's 36th Aviemore Sled Dog Rally. Source: Andrew Milligan

#ENGLISH CHANNEL: Police called off search efforts for a plane carrying Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala, who is presumed dead after debris was found.

#DAVOS: Bono told the world’s business elite that capitalism is not immoral, but it is a wild beast that needs to be tamed. 

PARTING SHOT

Today is the 30th anniversary of Salvador Dali’s death. The famous Catalan surrealist best known for his bizarre and striking images – as well as his eccentric lifestyle.

So on that note, here he is taking his anteater for a walk to the subway in Paris, 1969.

