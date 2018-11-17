Heroin worth over €2 million seized at Dublin Airport

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after a joint operation from gardaí and Revenue led to the discovery of heroin worth an estimated €2.1 million yesterday.

A woman in her 50s was detained when she entered the arrivals hall at Dublin Airport and was met by a man in his 30s.

The woman was accompanied by a young child, and they had just arrived from Lahore in Pakistan.

All of the individuals were non-Irish nationals.

Following an examination of the woman’s luggage, 15kg of heroin was discovered.

Officers from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue’s Customs Service conducted the operation.

Both the man and woman are currently being detained at Ballymun Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.