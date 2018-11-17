This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Heroin worth over €2 million seized at Dublin Airport

The 15kg of heroin was discovered in a woman’s luggage.

By Sean Murray Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 4:13 PM
26 minutes ago 2,911 Views 4 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Bartosz Luczak
Image: Shutterstock/Bartosz Luczak

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after a joint operation from gardaí and Revenue led to the discovery of heroin worth an estimated €2.1 million yesterday.

A woman in her 50s was detained when she entered the arrivals hall at Dublin Airport and was met by a man in his 30s.

The woman was accompanied by a young child, and they had just arrived from Lahore in Pakistan.

All of the individuals were non-Irish nationals.

Following an examination of the woman’s luggage, 15kg of heroin was discovered.

Officers from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue’s Customs Service conducted the operation.

Both the man and woman are currently being detained at Ballymun Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

