This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 24 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men arrested after 370 wraps of suspected heroin worth approx €10k seized

The drugs were seized in Tralee, Co Kerry.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 10:05 PM
1 hour ago 4,593 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4458306
The suspected heroin that has been seized
The suspected heroin that has been seized
The suspected heroin that has been seized

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after 370 individual wraps of suspected heroin worth around €10,000 were seized in Co Kerry. 

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of heroin in Tralee town, gardaí from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit set up a surveillance operation at Ballyseedy Woods. 

Shortly after 1.30pm this afternoon, gardaí arrested two men in their 20s and 30s. 

Gardaí also seized 370 individual wraps of suspected heroin with a street value of around €10,000.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Both men were taken to Tralee Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman in her 30s killed and man injured in multiple vehicle crash on the M50
    192,355  45
    2
    		'Please don't stop': Emiliano Sala's sister appeal to police after search for missing plane called off
    66,094  33
    3
    		Leo Varadkar tells Davos that Ireland has 'closed down' tax loopholes and is raking it in as a result
    57,024  99
    Fora
    1
    		VideoDoc is backing a new Irish video-vet service for pets
    482  0
    2
    		We're looking for an editor to lead the team at Fora
    451  0
    3
    		Dublin's Pineapple wants to be extroverts' job app of choice
    166  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Chelsea v Tottenham, Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
    31,505  7
    2
    		'Accidental coach' Schmidt 'not really' interested in the All Blacks jobs
    26,292  22
    3
    		Carbery among eight Irish players nominated for EPCR Player of the Year
    18,310  72
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The Daily Mail blamed Meghan Markle for 'droughts, murder and human rights abuses' ...it's The Dredge
    10,822  1
    2
    		Operation Transformation viewers were uncomfortable with the 'no camera' moment in Cathal's home last night
    9,327  0
    3
    		Donegal teenager Ferdia Gallagher has been the talk of Paris Fashion Week
    6,895  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRIME
    Criminal Brian Rattigan jailed for nine years for killing former friend
    Criminal Brian Rattigan jailed for nine years for killing former friend
    Dublin man to go on trial over alleged online harassment of women over seven-year period
    Farmer accused of murdering love rival and hiding naked body in slurry pit
    COURTS
    Jury in trial of farmer accused of murdering love rival to visit farm where body was found
    Jury in trial of farmer accused of murdering love rival to visit farm where body was found
    Man has 'flashbacks' of being masturbated during examination by surgeon, court told
    Man pleads guilty to assaulting two workers after running onto tarmac at Dublin Airport
    HSE
    HSE confirms further 1,000 smear retests needed after samples expired due to backlog
    HSE confirms further 1,000 smear retests needed after samples expired due to backlog
    Letters to be sent to 6,000 women about repeat smear test next week
    Patient advocates among new board members of the HSE
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigating after female body found on a beach in Donegal
    Gardaí investigating after female body found on a beach in Donegal
    Man dies after being struck by 4x4 in Kildare
    Two men arrested after 370 wraps of suspected heroin worth approx €10k seized

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie