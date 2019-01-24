Two men arrested after 370 wraps of suspected heroin worth approx €10k seized

The suspected heroin that has been seized

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after 370 individual wraps of suspected heroin worth around €10,000 were seized in Co Kerry.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of heroin in Tralee town, gardaí from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit set up a surveillance operation at Ballyseedy Woods.

Shortly after 1.30pm this afternoon, gardaí arrested two men in their 20s and 30s.

Gardaí also seized 370 individual wraps of suspected heroin with a street value of around €10,000.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Both men were taken to Tralee Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.