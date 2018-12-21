This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 December, 2018
US bakers upset with missing iconic tips on Hershey's Kisses chocolate

The chocolate’s trademark tips have been mysteriously missing from batches around the country.

By Associated Press Friday 21 Dec 2018, 9:04 AM
1 hour ago 6,758 Views 22 Comments
BAKERS IN THE US have been complaining that something is amiss with Hershey’s Kisses.

The chocolate’s trademark tips have been mysteriously missing from batches around the country.

Bakers have taken to social media to complain that the lopped-off tops are ruining the look of their holiday treats. Without their points, the chocolate sweets are left with flat tops.

Members of the public in the US have also been complaining about the situation on social media

The Hershey Company has responded to the disgruntled bakers after hearing of a Facebook post by the Wedding Cookie Table Community group that detailed the problem.

Company spokesman Jeff Beckman told the Lebanon Daily News they’re reviewing the issue. Beckman says Hershey has donated baking items to the group as a thank you for pointing out the issue.

“The Wedding Cookie Table Community Facebook group brought this to our attention,” Beckman said. 

“We appreciate their love of the brand and taking the time to bring the appearance of our iconic Hershey’s Kisses to our attention,” he said. 

“We are looking at the issue now. We understand that bakers’ expectations are high for an iconic brand that is more than 100 years old because they are proud of their desserts.”

The candy company has yet to explain what’s causing the missing tips.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

