This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 7 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

He's hailed them as a 'tremendous success' - but what do the Midterm results mean for the Trump presidency?

The Democrats are back in control in the House – but Trump’s Republicans are still in the driving seat in the Senate.

By Daragh Brophy Wednesday 7 Nov 2018, 6:55 AM
1 hour ago 6,418 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4326997
Image: Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Image: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

DONALD TRUMP HAS hailed a night of ”tremendous success” for Republicans in maintaining the Senate, but the Democrat gain of the House in the Midterm elections, which had been widely expected, will stymie his agenda for the rest of his four-year term. 

Widely viewed as a referendum on Trump’s presidency, the results of the election offer a split decision and reveal deep divides in the American electorate.

The significance of the GOP victory in the Senate, which the party has controlled for the past four years, was magnified because of the Democrats’ expected victory in the House. 

It means the Senate will be cast in the role of blocking House-passed Democratic initiatives on everything from health care to the potential repeal of tax cuts on the wealthy that the Republicans enacted last year.

It would also leave the Senate as the one chamber where it could highlight the GOP’s goals of tax and spending cuts, trade, immigration restrictions, curbs on Obama’s health care law and judicial nominations.

Actually passing many bills, however, will be difficult because the Republicans will fall well short of the 60 votes needed to break through Democratic filibusters – procedural delays that kill legislation.

The Democratic victory in the House could allow Democrats to launch multiple committee investigations of the Trump administration and possibly even impeachment proceedings.

Nancy Pelosi, the veteran Democrat from California, is strongly expected to be the next Speaker of the House.

Pelosi has said previously that she would not be looking to impeach President Donald Trump if Democrats regained control – but that won’t stop many in her party campaigning for her to launch the process. 

How likely is impeachment? 

CNN exit polls showed 77% of self-identified Democrats supported impeaching the president – around 40% of all voters. 

However, with Republicans firmly in charge in the Senate, in all likelihood any impeachment effort would run aground at the second stage. 

A majority of only 51% is needed to support impeachment in the House, but the process then moves to a trial – and at least two-two thirds of Senators would need to find the president guilty for him to be removed from office. 

“Today is more than about Democrats and Republicans. It’s about restoring the constitution’s checks and balances to the Trump administration,” Nancy Pelosi told a news conference earlier. 

She added: “A Democratic Congress will work for solutions that bring us together, because we have all had enough of division.”

Pelosi will have she will have to thread a political needle, standing up to Trump when needed but also showing that her party is capable of working with the president to get laws passed.

In her first stint, she was a strong opposing force to George W Bush in the final two years of his presidency – and her role, should she become speaker again, will be similar under a Trump administration.  

It should be noted, however, her big comeback is no foregone conclusion. With Democrats winning the House, they must now elect their leader, and Pelosi’s future will depend on the outcome of a simmering party power struggle.

Recent months have seen rising internal resistance, with dozens of House Democrats and candidates signalling their desire for change at the top. 

- With reporting from AFP and Associated Press 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Train in Australia travels for 92 kilometres with no driver before being derailed
    49,617  26
    2
    		'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    49,149  53
    3
    		Nurses and doctors should not be on Christmas holidays in the first weeks of January - Taoiseach
    39,591  87
    Fora
    1
    		Penneys' owner will keep shunning online shopping so it can drive social media 'mania'
    13,979  0
    2
    		Google's latest Dublin docklands property play includes space for 700 extra staff
    476  0
    3
    		Ryanair's website will be down for 12 hours – but its bottom line is safe
    196  0
    The42
    1
    		Nigerian-eligible Southampton teenager among four new call-ups in Ireland squad
    35,590  47
    2
    		Aidan O'Brien's Cliffs of Moher suffers fatal injury at the Melbourne Cup
    33,302  49
    3
    		As it happened: Red Star Belgrade vs Liverpool, Champions League
    30,258  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Victoria Beckham posted a surprising statement in response to the Spice Girls reunion...it's The Dredge
    13,925  3
    2
    		The Supervet rescued a wayward swan causing mayhem amid Dublin traffic today
    7,149  2
    3
    		Everything you need to know about 'slow dating', the latest dating app trend
    6,417  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'The worst part of it all was being told our son was a torso in a suitcase'
    'The worst part of it all was being told our son was a torso in a suitcase'
    Friend convicted of murdering Kenneth O'Brien and dismembering his body with a chainsaw
    Horse trader jailed for 9 years for rape of teenage girl who worked for him
    GARDAí
    Alleged IRA bomber told gardaÃ­ he believed 'DUP and not the DPP' decided to charge him over 1972 bombing
    Alleged IRA bomber told gardaí he believed 'DUP and not the DPP' decided to charge him over 1972 bombing
    Gardaí issue urgent appeal for info as house searched in Giedre Raguckaite murder probe
    'Nobody would try this if there was a garda station': Three businesses hit in morning raids in Stepaside
    DUBLIN
    'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    All-Ireland champions Dublin and Meath to face off in fundraiser for injured Liverpool fan
    Big switch! Ex-Mayo ladies football boss named new Dublin camogie manager
    COURT
    US mail bomb suspect appears in New York court
    US mail bomb suspect appears in New York court
    Teenager 'removed from classroom and questioned by police' over abortion pills
    Jury begins deliberating in trial of murder accused who allegedly 'chopped' friend up with chainsaw

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie