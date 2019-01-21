This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

President Higgins warns of the return of 'an ugly, xenophobic corruption of nationalism'

Michael D Higgins was commemorating the centenary of the establishment of Dáil Éireann.

By Adam Daly Monday 21 Jan 2019, 5:07 PM
1 hour ago 5,617 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4451559
Michael D Higgins addresses the joint sitting of Dáil Éireann and Seanad Éireann
Image: Oireachtas News
Michael D Higgins addresses the joint sitting of Dáil Éireann and Seanad Éireann
Michael D Higgins addresses the joint sitting of Dáil Éireann and Seanad Éireann
Image: Oireachtas News

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has warned of “the return of an ugly, xenophobic corruption of nationalism”, speaking at commemorations for the centenary of the establishment of Dáil Éireann. 

Higgins told attendees at the ceremony at Dublin’s Mansion House that the same challenges that faced the revolutionary generation still abide with us today.

“We struggle to meet the needs of all of our people, even as our republic remains marred by inequalities in power, wealth, income and opportunity, mí-cothromaíocht.

“Poverty subsists amidst plenty, even as we fail to provide some of our citizens with the basic elements of a dignified existence within our republic – housing, healthcare, education, support for those with particular needs,” he said. 

Today, across the world, we are witnessing the return of an ugly, xenophobic corruption of nationalism, long since thought vanquished from our political life.

President Higgins continued that there is now “open disdain” for the welcoming of those fleeing war, persecution, and famine, “so often relied upon by Irish men and women throughout the ages”. 

“True nationalism addresses need, not only as part of a nation, but as part of an international family of nations,” he said. 

‘These troubled times’

Higgins said the first Teachta Dáila was not only as a symbol of a national struggle but a reflection of a “global movement for national self-determination”. 

He went on to reference how in the wake of World War I, the first Dáil issued a revolutionary ‘Message to the Free Nations of the World’ aimed at the Versailles Peace Conference where the fate of the independence of small nations was up for discussion.

The message read:

‘believes in freedom and justice as the fundamental principles of international law, because she believes in a frank co-operation between the peoples for equal rights against the vested privileges of ancient tyrannies, because the permanent peace of Europe can never be secured by perpetuating military dominion for the profit of empire but only by establishing the control of government in every land upon the basis of the free will of a free people’.

He insisted that in “these troubled times” those principles should be honoured. 

‘A duty to honour the past’

Higgins concluded by addressing the elected officials in attendance, telling them they have a special duty not only to their constituents but to the people of Ireland and the world. 

A duty to honour the past and fashion the future, for the benefit of all of those on this island and in solidarity with our sisters and brothers from other nations.

“As we carry out the work of the people, let us honour the ideas and idealism of those who assembled in this chamber one hundred years ago, and those who followed them over the last century – their hopes and their dreams, their triumphs and their failures. Let us rededicate ourselves to the cause of peace and justice in the world. Let us continue in our mission to build, here in our country, a republic of liberty, equality and justice for all,” Higgins said.    

Today, to mark the centenary and to celebrate the 100 years of Irish democracy since, a ceremonial event involving the three branches of the Oireachtas is being the Mansion House. Follow the entire event here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Everything you need to know about viewing the 'super wolf blood moon' overnight
    91,570  39
    2
    		Bilateral deal between the UK and Ireland ruled out
    67,887  34
    3
    		Camogie star charged with assaulting two women in Cork pub
    64,241  0
    Fora
    1
    		We're teaming up with Griffith College to give one reader an online MBA scholarship
    604  0
    2
    		Hainan Airlines is launching a second direct route from Ireland to China
    534  0
    3
    		Irish firm Symphony is trying to claw back €3.6m it lost in a claimed bitcoin fraud
    301  0
    The42
    1
    		All-Ireland derby at the Aviva Stadium as Champions Cup quarters confirmed
    41,714  103
    2
    		'It's a mark of the man that he was willing to show us how he felt': Mick McCarthy and a remarkably raw documentary
    31,189  11
    3
    		'You've got to feel for them when Conan doesn't play and they put O'Brien on'
    22,574  47
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Imagine if a high-profile woman echoed Russell Brand's approach to parenting
    5,891  5
    2
    		A Youtuber raised €175k for a charity supporting transgender kids 'to spite' Father Ted creator Graham Linehan
    4,963  4
    3
    		Ja Rule's really not happy with how people view him after the Fyre Festival documentaries ...it's The Dredge
    4,848  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Gardaí appeal for help to find Emily Gallagher missing from Dublin
    Gardaí appeal for help to find Emily Gallagher missing from Dublin
    Missing boy (14) found safe and well
    Family of 18-year-old missing for 10 days 'very concerned for his wellbeing'
    DUBLIN
    Retired surgeon groped 14-year-old patient that he played chess with, trial told
    Retired surgeon groped 14-year-old patient that he played chess with, trial told
    Missing 14-year-old girl found safe and well
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    PSNI
    Second security alert underway in Derry
    Second security alert underway in Derry
    Fifth man arrested over Derry car bomb
    CCTV footage of Derry city centre car bomb released as two men (20s) arrested
    LEINSTER
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    'You've got to feel for them when Conan doesn't play and they put O'Brien on'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie