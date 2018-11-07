This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 7 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Judge dismisses former Garda Commissioner O'Sullivan's defamation application

O’Sullivan, who served as Commissioner between 2014 and 2017, had claimed she was defamed by the Irish Examiner.

By Aodhan O Faolain Wednesday 7 Nov 2018, 2:50 PM
1 hour ago 4,649 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4327645
Former Garda Commissioner Noirín O’Sullivan
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Former Garda Commissioner Noirín O’Sullivan
Former Garda Commissioner Noirín O’Sullivan
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE HIGH COURT has dismissed an application by former Garda Commissioner Noirín O’Sullivan for an order allowing her to bring a defamation action against the Irish Examiner newspaper. 

O’Sullivan, who served as Commissioner between 2014 and 2017, had claimed she was defamed by the Cork-based newspaper in an article that appeared on the front page of the publication on 4 October 2016 entitled “Senior Garda tried to ’destroy’ source.”

The newspaper denied the article was defamatory.

In September, O’Sullivan applied to the High Court for an order permitting her to extend the time legally allowed to bring defamation proceedings against the newspaper.

Under the 2009 Defamation Act, litigants have up to 12 months from the date of publication to bring defamation proceedings against the publisher.

However, under section 38 of that Act, the High Court can extend the 12-month time limit to a maximum of two years.

The newspaper opposed the application for a time extension.

‘Limit laid down’

In a judgment today, Justice Teresa Pilkington refused to grant O’Sullivan an order allowing her to issue defamation proceedings outside the statutory limit of one year.

The Jude said that O’Sullivan had said she did not bring the proceedings any earlier than she did because the former commissioner did not believe herself to be in a position to consider the matter from the date of publication until the conclusion of the Disclosures Tribunal. 

The Judge said that those reasons, while sincerely and genuinely held, are “insufficient to disapply the one-year statutory limit.

Regard must be given to the time limit laid down by statute.

O’Sullivan, the judge added, could have instituted proceedings within the statutory time limit. 

The judge said the fact that the former commissioner did not do so “has consequences for her in now seeking to issue to intended proceedings.”

“To make a decision not to deal with matters within a time limit imposed by the statue in my view is an insufficient reason to now grant an extension of it.”

The Judge added the interest of justice require that no direction be given to dis-apply the one-year statutory time limit. 

The judge said that she was further satisfied that the prejudice to the plaintiff in being prevented from bringing the action against the newspaper does not significantly outweigh the prejudice to the newspaper in losing its statute of limitation defence. 

‘A smear campaign’

After delivering her ruling, the judge adjourned the matter for two weeks to allow the parties to consider her decision. 

The article Ms O’Sullivan complained of reported that two senior Gardai had made statements under the protected disclosure whistleblower legislation alleging that senior Garda management conducted a major campaign to destroy them in the force in what was described as “a smear campaign. ”

The allegations in the article were raised in the Dáil by Micheál Martin, and shortly afterwards an inquiry into the disclosures was ordered by the Minister for Justice.  

In February 2017, the government announced that a Commission of Inquiry conducted by Justice Peter Charleton would consider the claims in the disclosures made by Superintendent Dave Taylor and Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

O’Sullivan claimed she had not brought proceedings alleging defamation earlier because she was under the most intense strain from when the article was published to the conclusion of the public hearings of the Disclosures Tribunal. 

The entire controversy she said had taken a considerable toll on her and her family, she said. 

She said in a sworn statement that she feared the article and others will stand as a permanent record of the “horrendous and false allegations about me”.

‘No good reason’

The newspaper, represented by Oisin Quinn and Shane English, said it was only contacted by O’Sullivan’s lawyers in September 2018, one year and eleven months after the article she complains of was published.  

No good reason had been advanced why she should be given an extension of time to bring her proceedings, it argued. 

Denying it had defamed the former commissioner the newspaper said it published the contents of what two gardaí had made in protected disclosures to the Minister for Justice about an alleged campaign to damage a garda whistleblower.

The newspaper added the story was dramatic news and hugely in the public interest given the concerns it raised, and that O’Sullivan was not named nor identified in the article as being one of the senior gardaí against whom allegations were being made in the protected disclosures.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		No big upsets as Trump's Republicans keep Senate and Democrats take House
    60,243  127
    2
    		Nurses and doctors should not be on Christmas holidays in the first weeks of January - Taoiseach
    55,730  114
    3
    		'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    52,916  59
    Fora
    1
    		Google's latest Dublin docklands property play includes space for 700 extra staff
    783  0
    2
    		Ryanair's website will be down for 12 hours – but its bottom line is safe
    288  0
    3
    		Commission-hungry delivery services will be the top 'disruptor' for Irish restaurants and cafés
    243  0
    The42
    1
    		Joe Schmidt's Ireland: Increasingly big in New Zealand
    39,052  42
    2
    		'He would accept that it's more difficult to play for England than for us'
    33,173  28
    3
    		As it happened: Red Star Belgrade vs Liverpool, Champions League
    30,615  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The Supervet rescued a wayward swan causing mayhem amid Dublin traffic today
    8,474  2
    2
    		Warning added to A Star is Born amid recommendation from mental health organisation
    7,219  2
    3
    		Poll: What are your thoughts on that New York City Marathon proposal?
    6,574  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Judge dismisses former Garda Commissioner O'Sullivan's defamation application
    Judge dismisses former Garda Commissioner O'Sullivan's defamation application
    Garda convicted over possessing child pornography images
    'The worst part of it all was being told our son was a torso in a suitcase'
    HSE
    Nurses and doctors should not be on Christmas holidays in the first weeks of January - Taoiseach
    Nurses and doctors should not be on Christmas holidays in the first weeks of January - Taoiseach
    Nurses and midwives to vote on all-out strike action
    Simon Harris on criticism from ex-HSE chief: 'I will never apologise for holding people to account'
    GARDAí
    Remains of Gussie Shanahan, who went missing 18 years ago, to be laid to rest this weekend
    Remains of Gussie Shanahan, who went missing 18 years ago, to be laid to rest this weekend
    Alleged IRA bomber told gardaí he believed 'DUP and not the DPP' decided to charge him over 1972 bombing
    Gardaí issue urgent appeal for info as house searched in Giedre Raguckaite murder probe
    DUBLIN
    'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    'Rough sleeper' found dead on Dublin City Centre street
    All-Ireland champions Dublin and Meath to face off in fundraiser for injured Liverpool fan
    'Nobody would try this if there was a garda station': Three businesses hit in morning raids in Stepaside

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie