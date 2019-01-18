This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 18 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ulster Bank initiates High Court action against Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan

The bank has has launched court proceedings against the Fine Gael TD and her brother.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 18 Jan 2019, 6:05 AM
25 minutes ago 1,833 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4445170
Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan announcing five new Cultural Ambassadors earlier this month
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan announcing five new Cultural Ambassadors earlier this month
Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan announcing five new Cultural Ambassadors earlier this month
Image: Rollingnews.ie

ULSTER BANK HAS initiated a High Court action against Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan.

The bank lodged proceedings against the Dublin Rathdown TD and her brother Patrick on Wednesday.

It is currently unclear what the exact nature of the legal proceedings are.

A spokesperson for Ulster Bank told TheJournal.ie that the bank does not comment on legal cases, while a spokesman for the Minister did not respond to a request for comment.

It is the latest in a series of cases involving the Minister and her brother that are currently before the courts.

Affadavits were filed in a High Court case involving Bank of Scotland in November, while proceedings were also initiated against the siblings by Bank of Ireland last August

A third case was initiated by KBC in December 2017, and the latest hearing of a case involving AIB is due to take place on 29 January.

Madigan, a qualified solicitor, specialised in family law and civil litigation at her family’s law firm alongside her brother Patrick before she was elected to Dáil Éireann in 2016.

She became Minister for Culture in November 2017, and was Fine Gael’s coordinator for the party’s campaign for a ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Comments are closed as the case is before the courts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One person shot dead and another seriously injured outside gym in Swords, Co Dublin
    166,923  87
    2
    		Coombe hospital denies board intervened to refuse abortion for woman with a fatal foetal diagnosis
    70,729  244
    3
    		Two women hospitalised in car crash with Britain's Prince Philip that left royal uninjured
    55,083  80
    Fora
    1
    		Aer Lingus's new look took 26 focus groups, 50 shamrocks and 'less than €2m' to complete
    2,478  0
    2
    		Galway's CorribPoint is helping credit unions avoid money-laundering scandals
    217  0
    The42
    1
    		'This is a team who is absolutely capable of winning the Heineken Cup'
    22,808  47
    2
    		Hartley injured, Farrell captains England squad for 'brutal' Six Nations opener against Ireland
    21,372  50
    3
    		'I would dearly like him to join us' - O'Neill wants Roy Keane at Nottingham Forest
    15,042  29
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Skin Deep: Did you know you're not meant to use these skincare products when you're pregnant?
    17,843  1
    2
    		Saoirse Ronan had no chill while telling Phillip and Holly how much she loved them on This Morning
    8,974  1
    3
    		Miley Cyrus urged everyone to 'leave her alone' amid pregnancy reports... it's The Dredge
    4,627  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Ulster Bank initiates High Court action against Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan
    Ulster Bank initiates High Court action against Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    Retired surgeon groped genitals of patient (15) while resting his head on his chest, jury hears
    DUBLIN
    Coombe hospital denies board intervened to refuse abortion for woman with a fatal foetal diagnosis
    Coombe hospital denies board intervened to refuse abortion for woman with a fatal foetal diagnosis
    Family of missing 18-year-old say concern is growing with another cold night ahead
    Driver jailed for 5 years over causing death of man when he broke red light while speeding
    COURT
    Irishman agrees to be extradited to Netherlands over body chopped up and dumped in canal
    Irishman agrees to be extradited to Netherlands over body chopped up and dumped in canal
    Bouncer charged with manslaughter after Galway publican 'savagely beaten to death'
    Hillsborough trial: 'Extraordinarily bad' failings of police chief caused 96 deaths, court hears
    GALWAY
    Shoulder blades of Galway publican were 'broken into small pieces', manslaughter trial hears
    Shoulder blades of Galway publican were 'broken into small pieces', manslaughter trial hears
    Have you seen Robert? He's been missing from his Galway home since last Tuesday
    Galway advance to FBD League final after dramatic penalty shoot-out in Tuam

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie