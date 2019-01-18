Ulster Bank initiates High Court action against Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan announcing five new Cultural Ambassadors earlier this month

ULSTER BANK HAS initiated a High Court action against Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan.

The bank lodged proceedings against the Dublin Rathdown TD and her brother Patrick on Wednesday.

It is currently unclear what the exact nature of the legal proceedings are.

A spokesperson for Ulster Bank told TheJournal.ie that the bank does not comment on legal cases, while a spokesman for the Minister did not respond to a request for comment.

It is the latest in a series of cases involving the Minister and her brother that are currently before the courts.

Affadavits were filed in a High Court case involving Bank of Scotland in November, while proceedings were also initiated against the siblings by Bank of Ireland last August

A third case was initiated by KBC in December 2017, and the latest hearing of a case involving AIB is due to take place on 29 January.

Madigan, a qualified solicitor, specialised in family law and civil litigation at her family’s law firm alongside her brother Patrick before she was elected to Dáil Éireann in 2016.

She became Minister for Culture in November 2017, and was Fine Gael’s coordinator for the party’s campaign for a ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

