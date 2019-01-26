This historical clock tower has started chiming for the first time in over 30 years

Hillsborough Castle clock tower Source: Historic Royal Palaces

A HISTORICAL CLOCK tower in Co Down has begun ringing again for the first time in over 30 years.

The clock has begun chiming again to signify the countdown to the opening of the Hillsborough Castle and Gardens on 10 April 2019.

Along with the re-presentation of the castle’s State Rooms, set within 100 acres of landscaped grounds, Historic Royal Palaces’ Conservation and Collections Care team have spent months restoring the timepiece.

The clock forms part of the Courthouse, a Georgian building built in the late 1700s.

The bell and clock were made in 1810 by John Moxon and is now deemed an extremely rare example of turret clock horology.

With many parts of the original mechanism being replaced and improved over time, the bell is now the earliest surviving piece.

“The Courthouse clock is intrinsically linked to the history of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens,” Hillsborough Castle and Gardens conservator David Orr said.

“We have worked with a dedicated team of experts across Northern Ireland and England for the last four months to restore this beautiful and rare timepiece – from clock conservationists to gilding experts who added the delicate touches to the clock face,” he said.

“It is fantastic to hear the clock chiming across Hillsborough after so many years. This marks the dawn of a new chapter, as Hillsborough Castle prepares to welcome the public through its doors in April.”

Historic Royal Palaces took over management of Hillsborough Courthouse in the summer of 2018.

Hillsborough Castle is opening daily to the public for the first time on 10 April 2019.