This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 14 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hillsborough disaster police chief faces manslaughter trial today

He faces charges related to the deaths of 95 Liverpool supporters in a disaster that occurred on 15 April 1989.

By AFP Monday 14 Jan 2019, 9:36 AM
1 hour ago 3,142 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4438604
Hillsborough match commander, David Duckenfield.
Image: Peter Byrne
Hillsborough match commander, David Duckenfield.
Hillsborough match commander, David Duckenfield.
Image: Peter Byrne

THE POLICE COMMANDER at the Hillsborough football stadium disaster will face trial today over the deaths of 95 Liverpool supporters, 30 years on from the tragedy.

David Duckenfield was the match-day commander at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough ground on 15 April 1989.

He is charged with 95 counts of gross negligence manslaughter following the fatal crush in the Leppings Lane end.

The trial takes place at Preston Crown Court in northwest England. The city is 25 miles from Liverpool.

Duckenfield has pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

There is no manslaughter charge over the death of a 96th casualty, Anthony Bland, as he died almost four years later, and under the law in 1989 his death is now “out of time” to be prosecuted.

Once a 12-strong jury has been selected, the prosecution can begin to set out its case against Duckenfield.

It is unknown how long the trial is expected to last.

Duckenfield’s co-defendant, former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell, is charged with an offence involving the stadium safety certificate and a health and safety offence.

Families of the Hillsborough victims fought a long campaign for events surrounding the disaster to be re-investigated.

The Crown Prosecution Service, England’s state prosecutors, announced the decision to press charges in June 2017.

“We will allege that David Duckenfield’s failures to discharge his personal responsibility were extraordinarily bad and contributed substantially to the deaths,” the CPS said at the time.

It is not the function of the CPS to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for the criminal court to consider.

Former police officers Donald Denton and Alan Foster, plus retired lawyer Peter Metcalf, will go on trial in September, charged with doing acts intended to pervert the course of justice.

The Hillsborough disaster was Britain’s worst sports stadium tragedy.

The final memorial at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium for the 96 victims was held in 2016, 27 years to the day since the disaster took place.

Families of the deceased unanimously agreed the service would be the last public event at Anfield in memory of the supporters who died.

Comments are closed as the case is due before the courts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Nobel Prize winner who helped discover DNA's shape stripped of titles over 'reprehensible' race remarks
    74,113  128
    2
    		West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    43,849  94
    3
    		All eyes are on Westminster again, but what can Theresa May do if her vote fails?
    36,671  32
    Fora
    1
    		Why managers should drop the macho attitude and make work a 'psychologically safe' place
    201  0
    2
    		In its second act, rebooted food-waste startup Obeo is ready to take on new markets
    182  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
    54,564  50
    2
    		Ulster Rugby vow to 'robustly investigate any complaints' after Simon Zebo says he was abused by fans
    47,887  137
    3
    		'All I did was throw a c-bomb into the mix but if your face doesn’t fit you're cast out'
    35,075  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why everyone's switching to bars of soap instead of shower gel all of a sudden
    9,183  1
    2
    		Beauty Q: Which part of your body do you match your foundation to?
    7,146  0
    3
    		20 LGBTQ movies and TV shows to look out for in the first half of 2019
    3,711  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch
    Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch
    Second man to appear in court over Strokestown eviction incident
    Senior Kinahan figure arrested at UK airport as part of probe into supply of drugs and firearms to Ireland
    FRANCE
    Fourth person confirmed dead in Paris bakery explosion after body found in rubble
    Fourth person confirmed dead in Paris bakery explosion after body found in rubble
    'Macron out': Tens of thousands of 'yellow vest' protesters march in France
    Third person confirmed dead following powerful explosion at Paris bakery
    PARIS
    Colombia-themed bar in Paris where waiters wear bullet-proof vests accused of glamorising drug trade
    Colombia-themed bar in Paris where waiters wear bullet-proof vests accused of glamorising drug trade
    Former pro boxer arrested after attack on police officers during Paris yellow vest protest
    France's 'yellow vest' protesters return to the streets
    LEO VARADKAR
    'All talk and no action': Vicky Phelan strongly criticises Varadkar over handling of CervicalCheck scandal
    'All talk and no action': Vicky Phelan strongly criticises Varadkar over handling of CervicalCheck scandal
    Here are just some of the problems facing the Taoiseach as TDs head back to the Dáíl
    'Yellow Vest' protesters attempt to block traffic near Port Tunnel in Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie