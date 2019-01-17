This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 17 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hiqa report suggests allegations of abuse in Dublin were 'underreported' by Tusla to gardaí

Hiqa’s inspectors reviewed 26 files and found that in 19 of them allegations had not been appropriately notified to gardaí by social workers.

By Adam Daly Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 7:25 PM
18 minutes ago 750 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4445384
Image: Sasko Lazarov via Rollingnews
Image: Sasko Lazarov via Rollingnews

AN INSPECTION REPORT on the child protection and welfare service operated by Tusla in the Dublin South Central area has suggested that there has been underreporting of allegations of abuse from the service to An Garda Síochána.

The Health Information and Quality Authority’s report states that inspectors reviewed 26 files for the purpose of examining whether or not allegations of abuse had been appropriately notified to gardaí by social workers and found that in 19 cases there was no evidence of notification on file.

“A tracking system implemented within the area for the purpose of monitoring notifications of abuse received from and sent to An Garda Síochána indicated that 56 notifications had been sent from Tusla to AGS in the six months prior to inspection, suggesting an underreporting of allegations of abuse from the child protection and welfare service to An Garda Síochána,” the report states. 

‘Extremely disadvantaged areas’

The inspection aimed to assess the service’s compliance with national standards relating to managing referrals to the point of completing a further assessment. Of the six standards assessed during the inspection, five were majorly non-compliant while one standard was found to be substantially compliant.

The report suggests that the South Dublin services ”did not have the capacity or capability to ensure a timely and safe service for children at risk of harm”.

The Dublin South Central Area provides services to areas which include Rialto, Rathmines, Palmerstown and Lucan. There are 65,564 children under the age of 18 in that area, as of 2016, with the report citing that many of the children live in “very disadvantaged” and “extremely disadvantaged” areas. 

According to the independent watchdog, Hiqa, the majority of risks identified during inspection fieldwork had been known to the area management team 12 months prior to the inspection which took place in September 2018. 

“Plans to improve the service had not sufficiently progressed and risks had not been escalated in the interim. Risk management processes were not fully embedded in practice, and systems designated to escalate and monitor risks were not effectively used,” the report states. 

Failings

Hiqa has reported significant failings when it came to the preliminary stages in the management of child protection and welfare referrals received by the service.

Today’s report found that there were delays in preliminary enquiries taking place, while 232 referrals were awaiting preliminary enquiries at the time of the inspection by Hiqa. 

Analysis of potential risks through screening of referral information was poor, and the risk ratings that were applied to the child were based on limited information, resulting in delays and inadequate responses to some children at risk.

The next step in the service is a waiting list for children and families who had undergone the screening and preliminary enquiry process and were awaiting allocation to a social worker. At the time of inspection in September 2018, there were 77 cases on a waiting list for an initial assessment and 184 cases awaiting further assessment.

According to the health watchdog, there was no formal system in place to review waiting lists and no plan to deal with the backlog. 

Those who did get allocated a social worker received a “varied service” with inspectors finding the overall social work practice to be poor and an “absence of adequate governance systems to ensure the effective implementation of national policies, frameworks and templates”.

While some children did experience a service where their needs were adequately assessed and the necessary interventions including immediate action were completed, other children received a delayed service with inspectors finding that the process of agreeing on safety plans with the children’s family members was not routinely implemented.

Inspectors found that in 16 of 27 cases where safety plans were required, these were not in place. Of those that were in place the majority were not comprehensive and did not adequately address potential or known risks to children’s safety.

In May 2018, a new integrated National Child Care Information System was introduced but following September’s inspection Hiqa found that it is not being effectively used. 

Inspectors found that there were gaps in information as staff were not routinely inputting information into the system as required.

‘Totally unacceptable’ 

Following the inspection, Tusla informed Hiqa of a number of arrangements which are being established and/or reviewed by Tusla.

The Dublin South Central service area has also provided an action plan response to address the non-compliances identified during this inspection.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Children and Youth Affairs Denise Mitchell said the findings of today’s report are “unacceptable and raise serious concerns”.

I am particularly concerned by what the report suggests is ‘an underreporting of allegations of abuse from the child protection and welfare service to An Garda Síochána’. This is totally unacceptable. Serious questions need to be raised as to why a robust system for notifying An Garda Síochána of suspected abuse was not in place and why social workers failed to act appropriately in this regard.

“Tusla deals with some of the most vulnerable children in our society and we want to be assured that children who are at risk are receiving the appropriate protection and support in a timely manner,” Mitchell said in a statement. 

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, Tusla said: “The notification system between Tusla and An Garda Siochana has been reviewed and updated, and clear structures are in place as per the new Joint Working Protocol for An Garda Síochána and Tusla which is in place since 2017. There is also a very proactive joint service development programme between An Garda Siochana and Tusla to improve outcomes.”

The Department of Children is yet to respond to a request for comment. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Irish motorists to require 'Green Card' to drive across Northern Ireland border in event of no-deal Brexit
    75,431  86
    2
    		Coombe hospital denies board intervened to refuse abortion for woman with a fatal foetal diagnosis
    51,377  206
    3
    		Theresa May meets other party leaders and reaffirms her 'duty to deliver Brexit'
    51,174  66
    Fora
    1
    		Autodesk shifted its EMEA base from Switzerland to Ireland because it needed better talent
    473  0
    2
    		Festive spending took a hit and retailers have pointed the finger at... Black Friday again
    218  0
    3
    		Aer Lingus's new look took 26 focus groups, 50 shamrocks and 'less than €2m' to complete
    218  0
    The42
    1
    		The West reawakens, 'unlucky' Byrne misses out and Schmidt's 30 reserves
    40,039  71
    2
    		Jim McGuinness lands coup with appointment of ex-Athletic Bilbao coach as assistant
    35,468  18
    3
    		Hartley injured, Farrell captains England squad for 'brutal' Six Nations opener against Ireland
    18,542  47
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Skin Deep: Did you know you're not meant to use these skincare products when you're pregnant?
    10,529  1
    2
    		Miley Cyrus urged everyone to 'leave her alone' amid pregnancy reports... it's The Dredge
    3,756  1
    3
    		Everything you need to know about vegan makeup brand Milk that’s now available in Ireland
    3,066  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Shoulder blades of Galway publican were 'broken into small pieces', manslaughter trial hears
    Shoulder blades of Galway publican were 'broken into small pieces', manslaughter trial hears
    Retired surgeon goes on trial accused of indecently assaulting seven boys under his care
    Driver jailed for 5 years over causing death of man when he broke red light while speeding
    GARDAí
    Concern for man missing from Dublin
    Concern for man missing from Dublin
    Appeal to find teenage boy missing from Offaly
    Have you seen Eric? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 15-year-old
    DUBLIN
    Coombe hospital denies board intervened to refuse abortion for woman with a fatal foetal diagnosis
    Coombe hospital denies board intervened to refuse abortion for woman with a fatal foetal diagnosis
    Family of missing 18-year-old say concern is growing with another cold night ahead
    Jim McGuinness: Dublin likely to be most affected by football's experimental rules
    EU
    Varadkar says Brexit 'ball is in Westminster’s court' and there are no plans for checks along NI border
    Varadkar says Brexit 'ball is in Westminster’s court' and there are no plans for checks along NI border
    Despite largest government defeat in modern British history, May looks set to survive confidence vote
    'No deal? No problem': A street-side view of Britain's great Brexit battle

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie