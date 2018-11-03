This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 3 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teenager (16) arrested after woman (51) left in serious condition following hit-and-run

The collision happened on Canal Bridge, Osberstown, Naas at around 8.25pm yesterday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 12:28 PM
43 minutes ago 5,210 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4320963
File photo
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A 51-YEAR-OLD pedestrian is in serious condition in hospital following a hit-and-run collision in Kildare. 

The collision happened on Canal Bridge, Osberstown, Naas at around 8.25pm yesterday evening when a car hit another parked car and then collided with the female pedestrian. 

The car failed to stop after the collision. An abandoned car has since been seized for a technical examination. 

The pedestrian is currently in serious condition at Tallaght hospital. 

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested this morning and is being detained at Naas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended. 

The road was closed for a period of time to facilitate a forensic collision examination but it has since reopened. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, who may have been on that stretch of road between 8.15pm and 8.30pm or who may have any information to contact them in Naas on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

Investigations are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Rescue 116 called to assist Norwegian plane land at Dublin Airport
    75,036  35
    2
    		Gardaí to launch Foxrock murder probe after man's mutilated body found in house
    41,755  104
    3
    		Father jailed for repeated rape of his daughter told gardaí he considered her a 'partner by night'
    41,458  0
    Fora
    1
    		'Selling my dad's practice was tough. It had put food on the table and clothes on our back'
    1,101  0
    2
    		Aer Lingus is adding millions of extra transatlantic seats - a move that pundits approve
    771  0
    3
    		Uber Eats is about to launch its assault on the Dublin food-delivery market
    458  0
    The42
    1
    		Johnny Sexton nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year award
    30,185  112
    2
    		Pics: GAA elite turn out in force for tonight's PwC All-Star awards
    24,075  5
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    23,007  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		YouTuber Tana Mongeau's latest scandal proves controversy is currency in this new age of celebrity
    9,618  2
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    5,155  0
    3
    		5 alternatives to watching Peter Casey on tonight's Late Late Show
    4,773  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth OâBrien murder trial
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth O’Brien murder trial
    Man who slashed Luas passenger in the face with a flick knife jailed for 5 years
    'I’m very concerned at reports regarding the bail situation': Garda review into Eoin Berkley case announced
    HEALTH
    TDs want women seeking abortions to be offered ultrasound imaging and heartbeat recording
    TDs want women seeking abortions to be offered ultrasound imaging and heartbeat recording
    How access to health services differs if you've private insurance or are 'in the twilight zone'
    Number of births continues to decrease as average age of mothers rises
    GARDAí
    Teenager (16) arrested after woman (51) left in serious condition following hit-and-run
    Teenager (16) arrested after woman (51) left in serious condition following hit-and-run
    Man arrested over death in Athy released without charge
    Woman arrested after man's body is found at house in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Woman still being detained after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    Woman still being detained after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    Brian Fenton edges Dublin team-mates to round off huge 2018 as Footballer of the Year
    Father jailed for repeated rape of his daughter told gardaí he considered her a 'partner by night'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie