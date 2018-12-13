This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 13 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sesame Street introduces first-ever homeless character

Lily will help teach viewers about homelessness, a growing problem in many countries.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 6:01 PM
1 hour ago 4,270 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4394482

lily Source: Sesame Street/Twitter

SESAME STREET HAS introduced a homeless character in a bid to teach its viewers about the topic. 

Lily, a 7-year-old pink Muppet, was introduced to the children’s TV show in 2011. She was initially described as being food-insecure because her family didn’t have consistent access to food.

In a new storyline, her and her family stay with friends when they lose their apartment.

It is the first time a character on the show has experienced homelessness, which is a growing problem in many countries.

Sherrie Westin, President of Global Impact and Philanthropy for Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organisation behind Sesame Street, said it’s hoped that Lily will increase understanding of homelessness among the programme’s young viewers. 

Westin said children experiencing homelessness are “often caught up in a devastating cycle of trauma—the lack of affordable housing, poverty, domestic violence, or other trauma that caused them to lose their home, the trauma of actually losing their home, and the daily trauma of the uncertainty and insecurity of being homeless”.

“We want to help disrupt that cycle by comforting children, empowering them, and giving them hope for the future. We want them to know that they are not alone and home is more than a house or an apartment—home is wherever the love lives.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		It's going to be a wet and windy weekend with 'horrible' conditions expected
    70,077  35
    2
    		'Kicking the can down the road': Theresa May wins confidence vote from Tory MPs
    66,863  80
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A marketing manager in Dublin on €40,000 who is moving home in the new year
    46,905  36
    Fora
    1
    		VR Education turns its gaze to the US and Asia after sealing its Nokia deal
    96  0
    2
    		Dublin's Andrson wants to make it easier for music bigwigs to find fresh talent
    52  0
    3
    		After a bumper year for co-working spaces, demand is expected to slow in 2019
    33  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Valencia v Man United, Champions League
    47,111  51
    2
    		Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    30,766  45
    3
    		Thomas Müller shown straight red for awful challenge in 6-goal Ajax-Bayern thriller
    21,469  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Curious as to how much money influencers make? These women broke it down for their followers
    6,367  0
    2
    		It looks like Niall Horan's single again after being spotted on the celeb version of Tinder... it's The Dredge
    5,933  0
    3
    		Poll: Tell us, how many pillows do you sleep with at night?
    5,473  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    British police officer jailed for 25 years for raping 13-year-old girl
    British police officer jailed for 25 years for raping 13-year-old girl
    Boy (8) awarded €25,000 after falling and lacerating face outside Howth hotel
    Two cancer sufferers refused bail over €3.5 million cocaine seizure in Liffey Valley car park
    GARDAí
    Man (50s) dies following assault in Waterford
    Man (50s) dies following assault in Waterford
    Have you seen Ryan? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 17-year-old
    Dublin community 'shocked' after money stolen from church collectors at knifepoint
    DUBLIN
    Devastating fire that killed pregnant woman and three children was caused by tea light
    Devastating fire that killed pregnant woman and three children was caused by tea light
    The national average rent is €1,122 per month - it's an extra €500 if you want to live in the capital
    How I Spend My Money: A marketing manager in Dublin on €40,000 who is moving home in the new year
    FRANCE
    Operation launched in Strasbourg neighbourhood in search of Christmas market gunman
    Operation launched in Strasbourg neighbourhood in search of Christmas market gunman
    Police release image of Strasbourg attacker suspect as Irish visitors to France told to exercise caution
    Who is the Strasbourg Christmas market attacker Cherif Chekatt?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie