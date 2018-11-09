This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 9 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Homeless kids launch book of stories and poems to let other children know 'they are not alone'

The children said they wanted to share the difficulties they have experienced but also to share their hope with other children in tough situations.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 9 Nov 2018, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,686 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4329769
Image: Kids’ Own Publishing Partnership
Image: Kids’ Own Publishing Partnership

A GROUP OF children who are experiencing homelessness will launch their own book today to share their stories with other young people in Ireland.

There were 15 children involved in the project, most aged between eight and 12-years-old. All of the children with work included in the book are living in temporary accommodation.

Kids’ Own Publishing Partnership, which managed the project in association with Focus Ireland, said it aimed to “support children experiencing homelessness to have a memorable and rewarding experience and to encourage a sense of community and feeling of support among participating children and families”.

Through the creative process, the project sought to nurture confidence, resilience and self-esteem among the children. It is hoped that the publication will contribute to the national conversation, increasing awareness around the issues facing families experiencing homelessness and the impact of homelessness on children.

Recent Focus Ireland figures for Dublin show that three families became homeless every day in September – a total of 88 families with 193 children. 

As part of the process the children did a series of workshops over six days with the writer Mary Branley and artist Maree Hensey in the Carmelite Community Centre on Aungier Street in Dublin.

“They have a beautiful garden space there and they took a lot of inspiration from that as well, photographing the flowers and they did some seed planting. They shared their stories, some of their stories are about having to move house and the difficulties that posed for them,” Jo Holmwood, Acting Director of Kids’ Own Publishing Partnership told TheJournal.ie

But they were very positive in the face of it as well, in their own introduction to the book they talk about how they want to share the experiences of the difficulty of moving, but they also wanted to share hope and joy with other children.

Th introduction to the book, which is called I Hope You Grow, reads:

“Many children face difficulties in life, so we wrote this book, to make them feel they are not alone. We are a group of children that are all facing difficulty; some of us have experienced moving a lot. We were invited by Child Support Workers in Focus Ireland to come to the workshops. We hope that you will learn about the difficulty of moving, but also about the joy we see.”

In the book, 8-year-old Amir describes the news of having to leave his home being like “a piece of glass shattering”. 

“It’s sad and you feel like you might not see your cousins again. All day you don’t get time to rest, you have to pack and pack and pack. I had no idea where I was going.”

The book is on sale for €12 on the Kids’ Own website and it will also be available at public libraries. Half of the proceeds will go to Focus Ireland Services for people who are experiencing homelessness. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		13 people dead after 'horrific' mass shooting at bar in California
    88,040  149
    2
    		Wind and rain warnings issued for several counties
    55,114  13
    3
    		Cockroaches, blood spillages, filthy kitchens: Seven food businesses closed last month
    52,483  25
    Fora
    1
    		Facebook is backing Ireland 'for the long-term' as it moves HQ
    382  0
    2
    		'My twins came nine weeks early - I was checking emails on my phone by an incubator'
    104  0
    3
    		'I always take on too much, and that's a big mistake. You can let people down'
    101  0
    The42
    1
    		Kearney and Ringrose out injured as Schmidt names Ireland team for Argentina
    33,480  137
    2
    		It's official! Goal-hungry Ireland striker Roche's move to Serie A fully confirmed
    32,844  19
    3
    		Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    27,955  54
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Emma Thompson asked Prince William for a smooch when she was getting her damehood ... it's The Dredge
    7,709  1
    2
    		Here's just one reason why the uniform on last night's Apprentice caused such uproar
    6,152  4
    3
    		Poll: What do you think is an acceptable age gap in a relationship?
    5,785  8

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    California bar shooter Ian David Long suspected of suffering from PTSD
    California bar shooter Ian David Long suspected of suffering from PTSD
    Explainer: The US president, the CNN journalist and the case of a doctored video
    There could be a new US visa for Irish citizens - if it's approved by Congress
    COURTS
    Garda brings High Court action to have YouTube video of public order incident taken down
    Garda brings High Court action to have YouTube video of public order incident taken down
    Asylum seeker settles High Court action to get father's name on son's birth cert
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    HIGH COURT
    Harris on the defence after judge criticises doctor recruitment process
    Harris on the defence after judge criticises doctor recruitment process
    Alleged IRA bomber John Downey granted bail in extradition case
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    GARDAí
    Have you seen 19-year-old Maria? She's missing from Tralee since yesterday
    Have you seen 19-year-old Maria? She's missing from Tralee since yesterday
    13 people arrested in investigations into 'serious incidents' in Dublin city
    16-year-old girl missing from Swords found safe and well

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie