This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 20 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas

Eoghan Murphy: “It is very disappointing to see more children in emergency accommodation as we go into Christmas week.”

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 20 Dec 2018, 6:38 PM
52 minutes ago 1,432 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4408786
A person sleeps outside the GPO on O'Connell Street.
Image: Sam Boal
A person sleeps outside the GPO on O'Connell Street.
A person sleeps outside the GPO on O'Connell Street.
Image: Sam Boal

THE NUMBER OF families who are homeless has increased by 20 to 1,728 last month, the latest figures show. Of the 20 families who became homeless, one family was in Dublin and 19 of them were across the country.

Emergency accommodation numbers, compiled by the Department of Housing, show that there were 9,968 people living in homeless accommodation last month, an increase of 244 people on October’s figures.

That represents an increase of “158 adults and 86 dependents”; the Department said that there had also been a decrease in the number of families presenting themselves to homeless services in Dublin “where the challenge is most difficult”.

Approximately 182 beds for those sleeping rough were added to the system.

Commenting on the figures, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy said:

It is very disappointing to see more children in emergency accommodation as we enter into Christmas week.

“I am glad though that for a very large number of families, they will not be spending this Christmas in a hotel thanks to the dedicated efforts of all involved and the continued rollout of new Family Hubs.”

The Department said that 67 families exited emergency accommodation into homes, and 85 families were prevented from entering emergency accommodation in Dublin during November.

“I want to assure all individuals and families experiencing homelessness that it is an absolute priority for my Department to deliver the housing solutions needed,” Murphy said.

In 2019, we will continue to increase the delivery of social housing to provide more people with homes.

Focus Ireland said that while much good work is being done the latest figures shows the Government has still failed to take a number of vital decisions required to ease the crisis.

According to Focus Ireland, new figures that they released today show that “one child became homeless every 4 hours last month in the capital city”.

“There is real danger that the people get lost behind the numbers.

Christmas is a time for us all to reflect on our lives and our society, and I hope that everyone across Ireland, as they enjoy their family and home this Christmas will give some thought to the 4,000 children who do not have a home, and join us in Focus Ireland in new year resolution that we must do so much better in 2019.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí arrest man armed with 'imitation firearm' and suspect device at Family Courts in Dublin
    83,203  63
    2
    		'A sobering read': Here's the Irish government's no-deal Brexit plan
    78,669  94
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving
    70,897  70
    Fora
    1
    		There's still a 'huge gulf' when it comes to securing post-Brexit flights to the UK
    145  0
    2
    		Major concert promoters will hike ticket prices under incoming tax changes
    114  0
    3
    		Diagnosing this condition is 'traumatic'. Galway's Kite Medical thinks it has the solution
    43  0
    The42
    1
    		Christmas comes early for Spurs as win over Arsenal sees them into League Cup semis
    14,942  35
    2
    		Back to school with JVDF: Injury comeback, beating the All Blacks and exams
    14,846  15
    3
    		'I wanted to hurt him... I did it for the UK' - Wade slammed for 'thuggish behaviour'
    13,495  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Saoirse Ronan's Mary Queen of Scots costume 'changed her shape' for a month after filming wrapped
    6,491  0
    2
    		The importance of Rachel McAdam's viral breast pump pic can not be understated
    4,027  4
    3
    		The Kardashians are planning a digital detox in 2019 by shutting all of their apps in 2019... it's The Dredge
    3,396  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Gardaí arrest man armed with 'imitation firearm' and suspect device at Family Courts in Dublin
    Gardaí arrest man armed with 'imitation firearm' and suspect device at Family Courts in Dublin
    Harvey Weinstein back in court seeking dismissal of sex assault case
    Court deems €17k found in apartment of childhood friend of Daniel Kinahan proceeds of crime
    GARDAí
    Two arrested after gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine worth estimated €97,000 in Munster
    Two arrested after gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine worth estimated €97,000 in Munster
    11 people arrested in Cork during Garda 'day of action'
    Roscommon eviction: Gardaí conduct search operation after Sunday's violent scenes
    DUBLIN
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving
    COURT
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie