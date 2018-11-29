This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 29 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The number of homeless adults in Ireland has risen by 130 in the space of a month

There are now collectively 9,724 people living in homeless accommodation across Ireland.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 1:00 PM
46 minutes ago 1,755 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4366735
File photo
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE NUMBER OF adults living in emergency accommodation in Ireland rose by 130 last month. 

Emergency accommodation figures for October show that there are now collectively 9,724 people living in homeless accommodation across Ireland. 

The number of homeless adults rose by 130 to 5,999 in October.

Overall, the number of people accessing emergency accommodation nationally since the previous month rose by 26. 

Despite the significant rise in adults presenting as homeless, the Department of Housing noted there was a decrease of the number of families accessing emergency accommodation nationally, with 44 less families, including 104 less children. 

In October, 112 families were prevented from entering emergency accommodation in Dublin, while 70 families exited. 

New Focus Ireland figures for Dublin also issued today show that one family became homeless every eight hours last month in the capital. 

The figures show that 89 families with 183 children became newly homeless in Dublin in October. 

‘A serious challenge’

Commenting on the figures, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy said that “there are still too many families and children experiencing this crisis”. 

Noting the decrease in families presenting as homeless, Murphy added: “This is important progress for these families but we still continue to face a serious challenge and we have to do more.”

He claimed that the overall increase in people in emergency accommodation can be explained by “new beds being provided to help take people from rough sleeping and into our supported services”. 

“While it is of course better to see people in emergency accommodation rather than out on the streets, we continue to see an increase in the number of adults seeking help. This underlines the importance of the continued roll out of Housing First, as well as additional supports for single homelessness,” he said. 

It was announced earlier this month that the Dublin Region Homeless Executive will make 333 extra beds available this winter as it aims to meet a rise in demand for its services during cold weather. 

Criticism

Focus Ireland has called for the development of a specific family homelessness strategy, as a result of the scale of the crisis. 

It has also called to a deadline to be set that no family or person will be homeless for longer than six months. 

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan welcomed the fact that the number of people in emergency accommodation isn’t rising as fast as last year. 

However, he said: “It is totally unacceptable and wrong that at the same time one family became homeless every eight hours in October in Dublin alone.

This again shows that there will be no solution to the homeless crisis until the Government takes more serious measures to prevent families losing their homes.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for housing Eoin Ó Broin said that “it’s bad news that we have a very significant increase in adult homelessness”. 

“I welcome the fall in family and child homelessness but because there are lots of families who are homeless and are not being counted in these figures, the figures published today are not worth the paper they are printed on,” Ó Broin said. 

“We have hundreds of families with children who have been removed from the homeless figures for no other reason than to massage the figures downwards by Minister Murphy,” he said.

Those families are still homeless and should be in these figures. 

Two months saw a decrease in homeless figures for the first time in months. The Department of Housing said those figures followed the completion of an exercise to ensure the correct categorisation of emergency accommodation. More on that can be read here

Ó Broin called for future monthly reports to be carried out by the CSO or the Housing Agency. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		GSOC launches inquiry after driver killed and garda dragged for 500 metres by second car in Monaghan
    76,803  62
    2
    		'You're a disgrace': Clashes in the Dáil over medicinal cannabis delay (and Leo breaks Dáil rules)
    76,124  104
    3
    		Weather warnings expire but heavy rain and wind forecast in the wake of Storm Diana
    71,536  18
    Fora
    1
    		Two years after the 'double Irish' was shelved, Google used it to shift billions to Bermuda
    1,121  0
    2
    		Ryanair is suing Irish officials over where the airline's staff are taxed
    542  0
    3
    		'I wish I spoke more languages - I often feel stupid at meetings where everyone is multilingual'
    276  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    50,264  53
    2
    		Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    32,365  79
    3
    		Talking the talk: how Stephen Kenny is already succeeding where Martin O'Neill failed
    26,150  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Love Island's Chris Hughes has been commended for This Morning appearance
    11,623  0
    2
    		Poll: Where do you stand on the Beckham kiss backlash?
    9,181  8
    3
    		Jamie Dornan and Matthew Rhys' Celtic Challenge is a joy to behold
    6,580  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man who touched woman with penis on Dublin Bus claimed he was urinating at the time, court hears
    Man who touched woman with penis on Dublin Bus claimed he was urinating at the time, court hears
    Man (50) who threatened to put intimate images of ex-girlfriend on Facebook avoids jail
    Former Labour TD Michael McNamara wins appeal against dangerous driving conviction
    GARDAí
    Man charged over alleged 7-year online harassment campaign against number of women
    Man charged over alleged 7-year online harassment campaign against number of women
    Four men arrested in relation to assault on referee after soccer match
    Town in shock after popular local killed in incident where garda was dragged 500 metres by car
    DUBLIN
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    Severe traffic at Dublin's Port Tunnel as motorists face rain and gridlock
    'Not a run-of-the-mill sighting': Dublin flips out as dolphin spotted swimming in the River Liffey
    AUSTRALIA
    Rugby Australia hang up on Jake White after Wallabies coach bid
    Rugby Australia hang up on Jake White after Wallabies coach bid
    Australia's egg-laying duck-billed platypus population is under threat
    'The biggest cow in Australia, if not the world': Why Knickers the steer is captivating the planet

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie