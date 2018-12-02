'I don't want to spend Christmas in a hotel': Family facing homelessness over inability to find new home

A DUBLIN WOMAN who is facing eviction from her rented apartment weeks before Christmas says she will become homeless because she can’t find anywhere else to live.

The mother-of-four’s case was raised by Richard Boyd-Barrett in the Dáil this week, when the Solidarity–People Before Profit TD revealed she had been asked to leave the property because her landlord is selling it.

And today, the woman – referred to in the Dáil as “Elaine” – told This Week on RTÉ that she has refused to leave the property despite being told to vacate it by 7 September.

She accepts that her landlord is entitled to sell the property, but said she and her four children will be made homeless if she has to leave it.

“I just haven’t left because I can’t find alternative accommodation,” she told the programme.

“There is too many people at viewings, they don’t even contact you back when you say you’re looking for a HAP [Housing Assistance Payment] apartment.

“I’m still looking every day, constantly emailing, going to viewings but just never hearing back.”

‘Self accommodate’

‘Elaine’ also revealed how her children have expressed concerns about where they will be for Christmas, and said she is unable to allay their fears.

“I don’t want to lie to them either and say that we will have accommodation and then we’re left in a hotel,” she said.

“Children are asking me to put up the Christmas tree, but I won’t want to put it up because I don’t know when we’ll have to go.”

‘Elaine’ claims Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council have told her she will “not be left on the streets” if she is evicted, but that she must try to “self accommodate” for now.

“I don’t want to spend Christmas in a hotel with four children,” she said.

“They won’t have a Christmas tree, or a proper Christmas, and there will be nowhere to celebrate with family.”