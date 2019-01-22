842 children discharged from Temple Street's ED last year had no fixed home address

ALMOST 850 children discharged from Temple Street Children’s University Hospital emergency department (ED) in 2018 had no fixed home address, many of whom went back to emergency accommodation.

More than 53,000 children aged o to 16 attended the ED last year.

2018′s figure of 842 compared to 651 children in 2017, which represents a 29% increase.

The majority of these children (85%) presented with medical complaints including abdominal pain, high temperatures, chest infections, asthma, seizures and vomiting.

23% of the children presented with trauma including hand and arm injuries, head lacerations, burns and self-harm.

Temple Street has also reported that 26% of these children were less than a year old.

Latest figures released by the Department of Housing show that during the period recorded in November, there were 6,157 adults and 3,811 children homeless and living in state-funded emergency accommodation in Ireland.

“We are seeing an ever increasing number of those children every month in our ED,” Temple Street’s lead emergency medicine consultant Dr Ike Okafor said.

“In October to December 2018 alone, we saw 260 of these children. Their presentations are varied and complex but in the majority, they stem from the fact that these children are living in completely unsuitable, cramped and temporary accommodation,” Dr Okafor said.

He said that, of the 842 children, he has looked after children with cystic fibrosis, neurological disorders, severe autism and children with significant developmental delays.

He added that some homeless families who are given accommodation outside of Dublin are finding it difficult to afford to attend their children’s outpatient appointments.

Speaking about the impact of homelessness on children and especially those who were seen in the ED during 2018, Temple Street’s head medical social worker Anne Marie Jones said that the situation is “shameful”.

“When these children leave our ED, they stay in temporary accommodation with cramped conditions and no appropriate cooking, washing or play facilities. This results in accidents or traumas that wouldn’t normally happen if these families were housed in a family home,” Jones said.

Children have the right to live in a home with security, peace and dignity. Children are not inactive onlookers but are deeply and often irrevocably affected by the impact of being homeless.

“We need to show unrivalled support for these children and acknowledge that having a place they can call home is one most fundamental of human rights,” she said.