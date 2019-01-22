This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 22 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

842 children discharged from Temple Street's ED last year had no fixed home address

2018′s figure of 842 compared to 651 children in 2017, which represents a 29% increase.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 6:20 AM
25 minutes ago 409 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4451682
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Sharomka
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Sharomka

ALMOST 850 children discharged from Temple Street Children’s University Hospital emergency department (ED) in 2018 had no fixed home address, many of whom went back to emergency accommodation. 

More than 53,000 children aged o to 16 attended the ED last year. 

2018′s figure of 842 compared to 651 children in 2017, which represents a 29% increase. 

The majority of these children (85%) presented with medical complaints including abdominal pain, high temperatures, chest infections, asthma, seizures and vomiting. 

23% of the children presented with trauma including hand and arm injuries, head lacerations, burns and self-harm. 

Temple Street has also reported that 26% of these children were less than a year old. 

Latest figures released by the Department of Housing show that during the period recorded in November, there were 6,157 adults and 3,811 children homeless and living in state-funded emergency accommodation in Ireland. 

“We are seeing an ever increasing number of those children every month in our ED,” Temple Street’s lead emergency medicine consultant Dr Ike Okafor said. 

“In October to December 2018 alone, we saw 260 of these children. Their presentations are varied and complex but in the majority, they stem from the fact that these children are living in completely unsuitable, cramped and temporary accommodation,” Dr Okafor said. 

He said that, of the 842 children, he has looked after children with cystic fibrosis, neurological disorders, severe autism and children with significant developmental delays. 

He added that some homeless families who are given accommodation outside of Dublin are finding it difficult to afford to attend their children’s outpatient appointments. 

Speaking about the impact of homelessness on children and especially those who were seen in the ED during 2018, Temple Street’s head medical social worker Anne Marie Jones said that the situation is “shameful”. 

“When these children leave our ED, they stay in temporary accommodation with cramped conditions and no appropriate cooking, washing or play facilities. This results in accidents or traumas that wouldn’t normally happen if these families were housed in a family home,” Jones said. 

Children have the right to live in a home with security, peace and dignity. Children are not inactive onlookers but are deeply and often irrevocably affected by the impact of being homeless. 

“We need to show unrivalled support for these children and acknowledge that having a place they can call home is one most fundamental of human rights,” she said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Camogie star charged with assaulting two women in Cork pub
    100,975  0
    2
    		Teen who stared at Native American protester says he was trying to calm the situation
    80,060  153
    3
    		Snow-ice warning issued by Met Éireann
    75,736  27
    Fora
    1
    		Hainan Airlines is launching a second direct route from Ireland to China
    995  0
    2
    		As it announces 1,000 jobs, Facebook has been cleared for a raft of upgrades to its new D4 home
    400  0
    3
    		Poll: When do you think Ireland's housing crisis will ease?
    348  0
    The42
    1
    		Lowry climbs back inside world's top 50 after bumper payday in Abu Dhabi
    31,620  28
    2
    		Munster's Tadhg Beirne ruled out of opening rounds of Six Nations
    24,381  52
    3
    		Further second row blow for Ireland as Henderson ruled out for 'several weeks'
    24,249  59
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Imagine if a high-profile woman echoed Russell Brand's approach to parenting
    10,958  8
    2
    		A Youtuber raised €175k for a charity supporting transgender kids 'to spite' Father Ted creator Graham Linehan
    8,529  5
    3
    		Where are all the key players in the Fyre Festival documentary now?
    7,884  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Sara? She's been missing from Dublin since last Tuesday
    Have you seen Sara? She's been missing from Dublin since last Tuesday
    Gardaí appeal for help to find Emily Gallagher missing from Dublin
    Missing boy (14) found safe and well
    DUBLIN
    Retired surgeon groped 14-year-old patient that he played chess with, trial told
    Retired surgeon groped 14-year-old patient that he played chess with, trial told
    Family of 18-year-old missing for 10 days 'very concerned for his wellbeing'
    Missing 14-year-old girl found safe and well
    PSNI
    Third Derry security alert in a day, after van abandoned outside girls' school
    Third Derry security alert in a day, after van abandoned outside girls' school
    Derry car bomb has 'absolutely nothing to do with Brexit', Bradley says
    CCTV footage of Derry city centre car bomb released as two men (20s) arrested
    DERRY
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Detectives 'extremely close' to breakthrough over murder of RUC officer in Omagh
    Derry City complete the capture of former Celtic youth player from Brighton

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie