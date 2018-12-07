This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 7 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hostages among 12 dead in foiled Brazil bank robberies

Five of the dead hostages were members of the same family and included two children.

By AFP Friday 7 Dec 2018, 7:39 PM
19 minutes ago 1,139 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4383165
Banco Do Brasil in Milagres was attacked in the early hours of the morning.
Image: Google Maps
Banco Do Brasil in Milagres was attacked in the early hours of the morning.
Banco Do Brasil in Milagres was attacked in the early hours of the morning.
Image: Google Maps

TWELVE PEOPLE, INCLUDING six hostages, were killed in northeast Brazil after police foiled a gang of armed robbers staging a simultaneous predawn assault on two banks in the town of Milagres, officials said.

Five of the dead hostages were members of the same family and included two children, the local mayor, Lielson Landim, told the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper. They had been returning from a nearby airport when some of the robbers seized them.

The secretary for security in the state of Ceara, Andre Costa, said in a statement that an investigation was being carried out to identify all those killed and the circumstances of their deaths.

Costa did not say whose bullets killed the hostages. Landim had earlier said that, based on initial information, he understood that “the criminals killed the hostages and the police killed the criminals.”

“A heavily armed group arrived in the town in the early hours and went to the centre where they tried to commit the crime. There was an exchange of fire between the suspects and police,” according to Costa’s state security secretariat.

It said six gang members were killed and “another six people died from gunshots.”

Various weapons and explosives, as well as three vehicles used in the bank assaults, were recovered.

Brazil Bank Assault This handout photo released by the Civil Police of Ceara shows explosives seized by the police after a shootout with bank robbers, in Milagres. Source: AP/PA Images

The gang had launched a simultaneous assault on two banks on the same street in Milagres, population 28,000, shortly after 2.00 am local time. 

 ’Cowering’ residents 

According to the G1 news website, the robbers had blocked the street with a truck and stopped the car carrying the family, which included relatives who had just arrived on a flight from Sao Paulo to celebrate Christmas with them.

G1 reported that the robbers “executed” the hostages when police turned up to prevent their operation. It said some of the gang managed to escape.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. I stayed inside my home, cowering and afraid,” a local resident, Mendonca de Santa Helena, told media.

I heard people yelling and crying. It was horrible.

Shaken by the violence, the municipality of Milagres suspended most of its activities today and asked residents to stay at home “until order is restored.”

Brazil is one of the most violent countries in the world, suffering nearly 64,000 murders last year – a homicide rate of 30.8 per 100,000 inhabitants that is three times higher than the level the United Nations considers to be endemic violence.

On 1 January, a far-right politician promising a relentless crackdown on crime, Jair Bolsonaro, will become Brazil’s new president following his election in October.

 © AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Tory MP suggests using possible 'no-deal' food shortages in Ireland to drop the backstop
    184,890  258
    2
    		It took 9 consecutive questions for bank execs to admit €1.3bn mortgage 'vehicle' won't pay tax
    55,611  63
    3
    		'I have security for life... there will be nobody knocking to say: Sorry, you have to move out'
    39,226  92
    Fora
    1
    		‘Dawson Street was a fifth of our sales. When we closed we thought it would be a disaster’
    1,062  0
    2
    		DCU is in the running to house a European Space Agency lab for 5G tech
    154  0
    The42
    1
    		Long-awaited Carbery-Murray axis makes for a special occasion as Munster take on Castres
    33,366  27
    2
    		All-Ireland winner Jim McGuinness takes head coach role with US second-tier side Charlotte
    25,049  22
    3
    		How common is the use of painkillers in modern rugby?
    19,190  38
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Forget Netflix, here's 13 shows you should get stuck into on the new RTE Player
    7,062  0
    2
    		It's officially all over between Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham... it's The Dredge
    5,795  2
    3
    		Here's why there's confusion over which Lowden brother Saoirse Ronan is dating
    5,083  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Garda pleads not guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman
    Garda pleads not guilty to dangerous driving causing death of woman
    Man convicted of €90,000 tiger kidnapping of postmistress, daughter and Italian student
    Former soldier jailed for three years for sexually assaulting niece and nephew
    HEALTH
    Irish women report painful complications from controversial sterilisation implant
    Irish women report painful complications from controversial sterilisation implant
    Health minister says HPV vaccine will be extended to boys next year
    Anti-vaccination myths can have devastating impacts on uptake rates, Harris warns EU
    GARDAí
    Four people arrested after â¬2.8 million of suspected cocaine seized in Dublin
    Four people arrested after €2.8 million of suspected cocaine seized in Dublin
    Gardaí arrest 15 people in Wexford and seize €85,000 worth of drugs during sting operation
    Gardaí thank public after missing 66-year-old found safe and well
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    Dublin's 2013 Leinster-winning captain calls time on inter-county hurling career
    This Luas is being filled with essential gifts for people in emergency accommodation
    'There was a lot of damage': Five fire units battle blaze at landmark East Wall pub

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie