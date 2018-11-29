This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A hotel to be used for Direct Provision is still in the middle of a sale dispute

The 39-room Shannon Key West Hotel is located in Rooskey on the Co Leitrim/Roscommon.

By Aodhan O Faolain Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 6:19 PM
38 minutes ago 2,725 Views No Comments
A general view of the Four Courts in Dublin.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire
A general view of the Four Courts in Dublin.
A general view of the Four Courts in Dublin.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire

ARRANGEMENTS HAVE BEEN made to open a hotel at the centre of a High Court dispute, between a company that wants to buy it and its owner, as accommodation for asylum seekers in early January.

The 39-room Shannon Key West Hotel at Rooskey on the Co Leitrim/Roscommon border is the subject of proceedings between Paradub Ltd which wants to develop the property into a tourist hotel and its owner businessman James Kiernan.

Paradub claims it entered into an agreement to buy the hotel, which closed in 2011, from Kiernan, which the company alleges he has failed to complete.

Earlier this month Paradub launched proceedings after it discovered from local media reports that a plan has been put in place to use the property to house refugees.

The company claims this breaches the purchase agreement and is an attempt to frustrate the sale of the property.

Paradub seeks orders including an injunction restraining the defendant from entering into any agreement to lease, transfer and dispose of the property to any other person other than the plaintiff.

Kiernan denies the claims against him and opposes the injunction application.

The case was briefly mentioned before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds today.

Padraic Lyons Bl for Kiernan said his side had served the plaintiffs with a sworn statement in reply to the injunction application.

Counsel said that an agreement was in place between his client and another party in relation to the use of the hotel.

That third party, counsel said, had entered into an arrangement with the Department of Justice for the hotel to be used as accommodation for asylum seekers starting from 7 January next.

It was now a matter for the plaintiff if it wishes to join this third party to the proceedings, counsel said.

Counsel for the company Jack Tchrakian Bl said his side had only recently received the defendant’s sworn and required time to consider its contents.

Ms Justice Reynolds, noting the urgency of the matter, adjourned the case to next week.

Previously the Judge granted the company permission to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings against Kiernan.

It claims that in 2016 an option agreement for the sale of the hotel was entered into between the company and Kiernan of Glenart Avenue Blackrock, Co Dublin for almost €600,000.

The allegedly agreed option was to be exercised by December 2017.

When the company decided to exercise the option in October 2017 it claims Kiernan ignored their requests to issue draft contracts.

This resulted in the company initiating legal proceedings against Mr Kiernan in 2017, and it issued a Lis Pendens, an official notice to the public that a lawsuit involving a claim on a property has been filed, against the hotel.

Comments have been disabled as the matter is still before the courts

