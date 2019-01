GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men in relation to a house fire in Cavan last year that left one man dead.

Oliver Murray (59) died following the house fire in Derrylurgan, Ballyjamesduff in the early hours of 2 August 2018.

The investigation of the fatal fire has been upgraded to homicide, gardaí said today.

A 37-year-old and a 51-year-old were arrested this morning.

They are being detained at Ballyjamesduff Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.